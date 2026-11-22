Petchpanomrung has signed with Rajadamnern World Series, according to a November 22 report by Beyond Kickboxing’s Timothy Wheaton. The move would return the former GLORY featherweight champion to Muay Thai, with a stadium championship still missing from his achievements.

The publication says it obtained exclusive information about the signing. Its report does not announce a debut date, opponent or contracted weight. Possible meetings with Dam Parunchai or Capitan Petchyindee are discussed as possibilities, not agreed fights.

That distinction matters because a return to Rajadamnern does not, by itself, identify which championship Petchpanomrung would pursue. The report notes his presence at Dam’s August title defense, but attendance at that event was not confirmation of a matchup.

His old GLORY division was contested at 65 kilograms. A 140-pound Rajadamnern assignment would require a lower limit, but the reported agreement has not established that weight cut.

The stadium ambition preceded the signing report

Petchpanomrung is returning to Muay Thai with unfinished business. The former GLORY champion has signed with the Rajadamnern World Series, setting his sights on the one title missing from his trophy cabinet: the stadium championship. (@TimWheatonMMA)https://t.co/lLXRjsZ5CZ — Beyond Kickboxing (@Beyond_Kick) November 22, 2026

In Beyond Kickboxing’s separate August 5 written interview account, trainer and manager Adrian Fairtex described negotiations with a major Muay Thai organization. He presented a prestigious stadium title as the remaining objective after Petchpanomrung’s international success. The organization was not confirmed in that earlier account.

Fairtex’s explanation was that returning to the fighter’s original discipline could offer a meaningful competitive goal, rather than simply extending an already decorated kickboxing career. The November report therefore advances a previously discussed direction into a reported signing; it does not make the earlier negotiations a new event.

The same August account credited Petchpanomrung with nine consecutive GLORY featherweight title defenses, alongside the RISE super-lightweight championship and an inaugural featherweight Grand Prix victory. Those achievements help explain why a stadium belt, rather than another defense of the same kickboxing title, became the stated ambition.

A return to the sport that developed him

His earlier Muay Thai honors include Thailand’s PAT championships at 105, 118 and 130 pounds, the 2015 Toyota Vigo Marathon at 64 kilograms, and a 2016 WMC lightweight title victory against Petchmorakot at Rajadamnern.

GLORY’s official athlete biography traces his beginnings to Buriram, where his family placed him with the Kiatmoo9 camp at seven. His first fight followed a few years later. The promotion records that he reached the top ten at both Lumpini and Rajadamnern before his team redirected him toward kickboxing.

The first GLORY championship attempt, against Robin van Roosmalen, ended in defeat. Further wins over contenders including Zakaria Zougarry and Abdellah Ezbiri brought a rematch at GLORY 59. Petchpanomrung won that second meeting to become the organization’s second Thai champion.

Its current profile labels the 31-year-old retired and lists a GLORY record of 23 wins, three losses and one draw. That classification describes his status with the kickboxing promotion; it is not a claim that he has already competed in RWS or won a Rajadamnern title.

Elsewhere in the stadium’s current schedule, Kan Nakamura and Samingdet have a separately announced title unification. That booking does not identify Petchpanomrung’s opponent or division.

The former champion’s move also follows changes in GLORY’s featherweight picture, covered in the earlier GLORY 110 card announcement. His reported RWS deal concerns a different ruleset and championship structure.