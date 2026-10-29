Ontario Adds Professional Muay Thai To Its Sanctioned Combat Sports

Professional Muay Thai has joined Ontario’s regulated combat-sports framework. The Ontario Athletics Commission began sanctioning professional events on October 1, 2026, bringing promoters, athletes and the people working their corners and contests into its licensing system.

The change is already in effect, rather than a proposal or an announcement of a particular fight card. Ontario has published a dedicated professional Thai boxing ruleset alongside its existing boxing, kickboxing and mixed martial arts rules. Its introduction says professional Muay Thai contests and exhibitions in the province require commission sanctioning.

October 1 change establishes a professional Muay Thai ruleset

The province’s October 17 Gazette lists Ontario Regulation 324/26, concerning combat-sports rules, as filed on October 1. The dedicated Muay Thai manual also carries an October 1 publication date. Those records distinguish the regulatory development from any later discussion of it.

A commission announcement reproduced in full by combat-sports lawyer Erik Magraken on October 1 described the launch as a project developed over time with stakeholders. It said the commission would oversee professional Muay Thai licensing for promoters, athletes, seconds, officials, matchmakers and managers, and invited prospective organizers to discuss the requirements with its team.

Rounds, clinching and safety procedures have specific limits

Under the technical rules, bouts are scheduled for three or five rounds unless the commissioner approves otherwise. No professional Muay Thai bout may exceed five rounds. Rounds last no more than three minutes, separated by one minute of rest.

Punches, kicks, elbows and knees are permitted. Clinching is allowed to launch an immediate knee attack, but it is not an unlimited holding phase. A referee can allow consistent, effective knee attacks or counterattacks to continue for up to five seconds before separating the fighters; ineffective or fading attacks require an earlier break.

The rules prohibit attacks on grounded opponents, strikes to the back of the head or spine, and specified throwing and wrestling techniques. They distinguish prohibited trips and sweeps from legal kicks that knock an opponent off their feet. That distinction matters: a blanket description of every off-balancing technique as illegal would misstate the manual.

Events must take place in an approved ring measuring between 18 and 24 feet square inside the ropes. Required personnel include a referee, three judges, medical and paramedic support, and timekeeping officials. Contestants undergo pre-bout medical examinations, while weigh-ins are held between eight and 36 hours before the scheduled event.

Licences and an event permit are separate requirements

Ontario’s participant-licensing guidance requires licences for promoters, contestants and the listed service providers. Contestant applications include evidence of experience or competence, concussion and anti-doping acknowledgments, and medical documentation. A contestant licence lasts one year from issue; the other listed professional licences expire on December 31.

Only a licensed promoter can apply for an event permit. The province’s permit guidance requires an application at least 30 days before the proposed date and a non-refundable $300 fee. Approval brings further deadlines, including proposed bouts and insurance documentation at least 14 days out, followed by contestant contracts and security and ambulance confirmations at least seven days before the event.

Accordingly, the new framework does not automatically approve an organizer’s show or license every athlete. It creates the provincial sanctioning route while retaining event-specific and participant-specific checks. Nor does this announcement establish that a named Ontario card has received permission to proceed.

The development concerns Ontario’s professional system, not the rules of every international Muay Thai promotion. For separate coverage of the sport, see The Inner Circle 36 card, Xavier Gonzalez’s next appearance and the Zaza Sor Aree–Mia Skeer title booking.