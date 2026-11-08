ONE Friday Fights 178 Full Card: Nine Bouts Confirmed For November 13

ONE Friday Fights 178 brings seven Muay Thai bouts and two MMA contests to Lumpinee Stadium on November 13, led by Yodlekpet Or Atchariya against Kyaw Swar Win.

The full lineup was released in ONE’s Thai-language announcement on November 7. The weekly card follows a separate Inner Circle 38 program at the same venue. That earlier show includes the flyweight Muay Thai Grand Prix quarterfinals between Rodtang Jitmuangnon and Nong-O Hama, and Shimon Yoshinari and Ramadan Ondash. Those tournament pairings were announced previously; the nine-bout Friday Fights lineup is the focus of the latest card release.

Yodlekpet and Kyaw Swar Win try to rebound

Yodlekpet enters with a four-time stadium championship pedigree. His official biography credits him with one Lumpinee title, three Rajadamnern titles and the 2017 Siam Sports Fighter of the Year honor. The southpaw’s ONE career began with a second-round stoppage of Silviu Vitez at ONE Friday Fights 2 in January 2023.

His recent record includes a unanimous decision over Anar Mammadov, a third-round knockout of Gingsanglek Wor Kumchamnarn and a unanimous decision over Saw Min Min. However, he lost his most recent appearance to Pompet Pongsuphan PK by unanimous decision at ONE Friday Fights 170. The veteran now has an opportunity to get back to winning ways in this newly arranged matchup.

The latest Pompet defeat concluded a three-fight sequence. Their first meeting at ONE Friday Fights 120 went Yodlekpet’s way by split decision, before Pompet won the rematch at ONE Friday Fights 126 by the same verdict.

Kyaw Swar Win also comes off a defeat. ONE’s athlete record shows a split-decision loss to Komawut FA Group at The Inner Circle 27. His four promotional appearances have produced two wins and two losses: he stopped Muga, lost a decision to Samingdam, beat Slatan Jitmuangnon on the cards and then faced Komawut.

The Fairtex Training Center representative had initially been booked for a Samingdam rematch here. ONE’s November 5 statement confirmed that Samingdam withdrew injured and Yodlekpet would take his place. Their first meeting took place at ONE Friday Fights 147, where Samingdam won by unanimous decision.

Superlek Jitmuangnon meets Anar Mammadov

The co-main event is another bantamweight Muay Thai matchup. Superlek Jitmuangnon has won both of his ONE appearances by unanimous decision, against Sonrak Fairtex and Othman Rhouni. His promotional athlete page identifies him with Jitmuangnon Gym; he should not be confused with Superlek Kiatmoo9.

Mammadov represents Team Mehdi Zatout. His ONE record lists a second-round TKO of Komawut FA Group followed by decision losses to Yodlekpet and Tomyamkoong Bhumjaithai. The Komawut stoppage came 44 seconds into Round 2 at ONE Friday Fights 128.

ONE describes the weekly competitors as pursuing a US$100,000 contract and a place on its global roster. The card announcement does not award that contract to any named participant.

The nine-bout Friday Fights lineup

Yodlekpet Or Atchariya vs. Kyaw Swar Win — bantamweight Muay Thai

Superlek Jitmuangnon vs. Anar Mammadov — bantamweight Muay Thai

Petubon Sor Teanchai vs. Songpandin Chor Kaewwiset — flyweight Muay Thai

Superchamp Wutdychonburipraleasing vs. Saiyok Kiatpraison — strawweight Muay Thai

Pek Por Tor Tor Thongtawee vs. Cihan Dogu — atomweight Muay Thai

Kumanngern Jitmuangnon vs. Ali Al-Kinani — strawweight Muay Thai

Nattakorn vs. Mathew Gesto — strawweight MMA

Nongnuk Sor Dechapan vs. Giorgia Pieropan — atomweight Muay Thai

Soo Hyun Kim vs. Takumi Fukamachi — bantamweight MMA

The Friday Fights portion is scheduled for 8:30 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. in Bangkok, following The Inner Circle’s 6:30 p.m. start. That puts the weekly show’s scheduled opening at 1:30 p.m. UTC. The two programs have separate lineups and broadcast arrangements.