Isannuea–Jack Leads Nine-Bout ONE Friday Fights 177 Lineup

ONE Championship has confirmed nine bouts for ONE Friday Fights 177 on November 6 at Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok. Isannuea Sor Sasiwat faces Jack Siatanyokkrok PK in the bantamweight Muay Thai main event, with Saksri Superlek Muaythai meeting promotional newcomer Superball Sitcho at flyweight.

The weekly card follows The Inner Circle 37, a separate five-fight program topped by Christian Lee’s lightweight MMA championship defense against Tye Ruotolo. Lumpinee advertises the earlier broadcast from 6:30 p.m. Bangkok time, followed by the Friday Fights section at 8:30 p.m.

Two Finishers With Different Routes Back

Isannuea’s official promotional record is 4–4, with every victory coming by knockout. That distinction concerns the method of his wins, not an unbeaten run. His most recent listed appearance ended in a unanimous-decision defeat to Ubaid Hussain at ONE Friday Fights 168 and The Inner Circle 28.

The 22-year-old Sit Erawan representative had stopped Khunpon Aekmuangnon at 2:23 of the first round at ONE Friday Fights 149.

His preceding victory over Sanit Aekmuangnon came even faster within the second round, at 29 seconds, at ONE Friday Fights 140. Those finishes supply the competitive context for his attempt to rebound.

Jack brings a much shorter ONE record: two wins and one loss. His latest listed appearance produced a knockout of Darkie Nokkhao KorMor11 after only 45 seconds at ONE Friday Fights 39. The official archival clip below is from that earlier contest, not his upcoming meeting with Isannuea.

Before beating Darkie, the 31-year-old lost a unanimous decision to Pentor SP Kansart Paeminburi at ONE Friday Fights 28. He had opened his promotional account by stopping Mardanglek Nakatawan at 1:22 of round one at ONE Friday Fights 21.

Saksri Welcomes A New Opponent

Saksri’s co-main assignment introduces Superball, 24, whose 43 professional victories and body-kick-and-elbow style are highlighted in ONE’s announcement. Saksri, 26, trains at Superlek Muaythai under the former two-sport champion.

Saksri’s own official ONE results contain one victory and one defeat. He beat Kayasit Por Prachansi by unanimous decision at ONE Friday Fights 107, but his later appearance ended in a knockout loss to Logan Chan at 2:19 of round two at ONE Friday Fights 125. The Kayasit win is therefore not his latest listed result.

Lumpinee lists Channel 7HD for the Friday Fights broadcast in Thailand, alongside YouTube and Facebook coverage. That listing is distinct from the earlier Inner Circle subscription stream. The venue’s schedule separates the two portions of the evening rather than presenting all fourteen contests as one nine-bout card. Broadcast geo-restrictions may apply, and viewers should check their local listings. Stadium tickets cover both events on the night.

ONE Friday Fights 177 Lineup

Isannuea Sor Sasiwat vs. Jack Siatanyokkrok PK — bantamweight Muay Thai

Saksri Superlek Muaythai vs. Superball Sitcho — flyweight Muay Thai

Chatpet Suablackmuaythai vs. Saipetlek Rongsamak Orborjor Udon Thani — atomweight Muay Thai

Petdam BS Muaythai vs. Chaisongkram Looksuan — atomweight Muay Thai

Klinphaka Por Thaisong vs. Ran Longshu — atomweight Muay Thai

Phun Suea Muang vs. Kazuteru Yamazaki — flyweight kickboxing

Bos Chayut vs. Kentaro Okumura — bantamweight MMA

Okazaki Silkmuaythai vs. Yuto — atomweight kickboxing

Marats Jankovskis vs. Retsu Sashida — flyweight kickboxing