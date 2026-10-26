ONE Friday Fights 176 Card: Rambong Steps In To Face Jacob Thompson

Rambong Sor Therapat has stepped into the main event of ONE Friday Fights 176 against Jacob Thompson after Pethuahin Jitmuangnon withdrew through illness. The flyweight Muay Thai matchup tops the October 30 card at Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, with the promotion confirming nine bouts across three sports.

ONE announced the replacement on its Thai-language website on October 24, before publishing the complete English-language lineup the following day. Pethuahin had initially been booked to face Thompson, but the updated pairing gives the British fighter a different opponent with one week remaining before the event.

Rambong returns after Chartpayak setback

For Rambong, the booking offers a chance to recover from a unanimous-decision defeat to Chartpayak Saksatoon at The Inner Circle 28. That loss followed consecutive decision wins over Songpandin Chor Kaewwiset, Pethuahin and Sornsueknoi FA Group. His official ONE record stands at 11 wins and five losses, including four stoppage victories.

Thompson arrives with a different immediate objective: consecutive wins for the first time in his ONE career. The 23-year-old defeated Takuma Ota by unanimous decision in his latest appearance. His four promotional outings have produced two wins and two losses, with every contest reaching the judges.

The footage below shows Rambong’s earlier meeting with Sornsueknoi, not the upcoming Thompson bout.

The other victory on that record came against Yodseksan Rodsuayjajed. Apiwat Sor Somnuk beat him by unanimous decision on his debut, while Buakaew Sor Sor Pakorn edged their meeting by split decision. Those results give the matchup a clear contrast between a sixteen-bout promotional veteran and an opponent still building his record on the weekly stage.

Thompson shared this post after his previous outing.

Knockout records frame the co-main event

Khunsuk T1 Fight Academy faces YodUdon K Tongtalingchan in the atomweight Muay Thai co-main event. Khunsuk has eight wins in fourteen ONE appearances, six by knockout. He stopped Kongburapha Or Thepsupa in the third round and Tubtimthong IngfahhotelUbon in the second, but his latest listed appearance ended in a decision loss to Har Ling Om.

YodUdon has also stopped Kongburapha, finishing that contest in the opening round. A second-round stoppage of Petkriangkrai Jitmuangnon and a decision over Tepkamin ThanapolResort account for his other ONE victories. The current official record lists a subsequent second-round knockout loss to Mahesuan Aekmuangnon, rather than the Tepkamin victory as his most recent result.

These photographs document Khunsuk’s January 2025 meeting with Kongburapha.

Nine-bout lineup for October 30

The event sits within a doubleheader with The Inner Circle 36, which precedes the Friday Fights portion. ONE identifies the earlier show as an exclusive stream on its Inner Circle platform; the two lineups should not be conflated. The weekly series offers athletes an opportunity to earn a US$100,000 main-roster contract, not an automatic award for every bout winner.

Rambong Sor Therapat vs. Jacob Thompson — flyweight Muay Thai

Khunsuk T1 Fight Academy vs. YodUdon K Tongtalingchan — atomweight Muay Thai

Sitthichai Sor Dechapan vs. Arthur Evan — flyweight Muay Thai

Caviar Pudprachachuen vs. Klapichit K Tongtalingchan — strawweight Muay Thai

Denchailek Sor Dechapan vs. Adham Ruziev — strawweight Muay Thai

Ethan Brockett vs. Pedro Duarte — featherweight MMA

Nihad Taghizade vs. Yumeto Mizuno — strawweight kickboxing

Prashanth Guda vs. Oga Akita — flyweight MMA

Superbest Winnermuaythai vs. Raize — strawweight Muay Thai