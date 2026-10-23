ONE Fight Night 50 Adds Kouyate–Bravo, Suablack–Estupinan

Suablack Tor Pran49 will face Jordan Estupinan at ONE Fight Night 50, with Bampara Kouyate and Ricardo Bravo also added to the December 18 card at Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok. ONE confirmed the two Muay Thai matchups on October 23.

The promotion’s announcement states:

Bampara Kouyate is set to clash with Ricardo Bravo in a featherweight Muay Thai bout

The other pairing is at flyweight. The additions give the year-end event two confirmed striking contests; the official event listing carries both matchups.

Jordan Estupinan gets Suablack at flyweight

Suablack moved down from bantamweight earlier this year. The Thai veteran enters this booking with nine ONE victories across Muay Thai and kickboxing, while Estupinan arrives after ending a two-fight losing run.

The Colombian’s official record lists a unanimous-decision win over Jaosuayai Mor Krungthepthonburi at Fight Night 47. His preceding setbacks were stoppages against Aslamjon Ortikov in Muay Thai and Hyu in kickboxing. Earlier decision wins over Freddie Haggerty and Ali Saldoev complete his five-bout ONE record, giving the new matchup a different backdrop from his previous attempt to rebound.

Suablack’s listed results include a second-round knockout of Stephen Irvine at Fight Night 45. His record also separates a Muay Thai decision victory over Seksan from a kickboxing decision over Sangarthit Looksaikongdin. Those are completed appearances, not a prediction of how his first announced assignment against Jordan will unfold.

Kouyate returns against a resurgent Bravo

A training-camp injury forced Kouyate out of ONE Fight Night 44 earlier this year. The French-Malian fighter now resumes his campaign against an opponent coming off a September knockout.

Kouyate’s official ONE record shows a second-round TKO loss to Shadow Mavinn in his most recent completed appearance, at Fight Night 35. Before that setback, he stopped Jo Nattawut in the opening round at ONE 170 and Luke Lessei in the third at Fight Night 23. Those results place a return to winning form alongside the immediate task of completing his comeback.

Bravo’s latest victory came against Mohamed Younes Rabah at Fight Night 47, where ONE records a knockout at 2:58 of round one. That result followed decision defeats to Hiromi Wajima in kickboxing and Arian Esparza in Muay Thai. The different rulesets matter when assessing that sequence: December’s assignment returns him to the discipline in which he secured his last win.

The Argentine earned his main-roster contract through the Friday Fights series in 2024. His earlier ONE record includes a first-round knockout of Kenan Bayramov and a third-round finish of Oliver Hansen. All four victories currently listed on his promotional record came by knockout, a contrast with the decision losses also recorded there.

ONE’s Muay Thai rankings relaunch provides the broader divisional context, but neither newly confirmed bout has been announced as a title contest.