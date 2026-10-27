Numsurin Wants Early Hamidi Finish To Build Toward Nadaka Rematch

Numsurin Chor Ketwina wants an early finish against Akram Hamidi, fearing the striker’s volume could cost him a decision. He explained why to ONE Championship on October 27.

Their atomweight Muay Thai main event headlines The Inner Circle 36 at Bangkok’s Lumpinee Stadium on Friday, October 30. The five-bout show streams for Inner Circle members.

Pressure without the old mistakes

He respects Hamidi’s reach and sustained punching, but believes clinching and conditioning offer openings. Numsurin rates his own combinations and accuracy more highly.

I’ll press forward from the opening bell and stay right in his face the entire time.

According to Numsurin, preparations resumed the day after his last win, with sparring partners selected for this opponent. He feels comfortable at atomweight while Hamidi moves down, although he acknowledges the challenger’s experience against Sam-A, Kongchai and Prajanchai. He considers himself an underdog.

ONE’s fighter profiles list the Thai at 162 centimeters and Hamidi at 168 centimeters. That documented height difference accompanies Numsurin’s assessment of the reach problem; it does not independently establish either fighter’s reach measurement.

Hamidi’s promotional results include a first-round stoppage of Kongchai, a knockout loss to Sam-A, and a decision defeat against Prajanchai in kickboxing. His latest listed outing was a three-round unanimous decision over Watcharaphon Laochokcharoen. Those results give the opponent references specific context across two rulesets, rather than making this a rematch of an earlier meeting.

The promotion’s archival Numsurin–Songchainoi clip below provides background to the Thai contender’s rise, not footage of Friday’s still-upcoming contest.

What another win would mean

Numsurin says earlier knockout chasing produced mistakes and injuries; he now values control. Disappointed by consecutive defeats, he regained confidence against Songchainoi and remains willing to exchange punches. His longer-term aim is a winning streak leading back to Nadaka, not an announced title booking. Quitting remains unthinkable.

The champion most recently retained his belt against Rifdean Masdor at ONE SAMURAI 4 on October 17. The second-round stoppage was Nadaka’s second successful defense, keeping him at the top of the division Numsurin hopes to challenge again.

The official record places those setbacks in sequence: a five-round decision against Nadaka at ONE 173, then a three-round decision against Pet Suanluangrodyok. Numsurin subsequently beat Songchainoi by unanimous decision at The Inner Circle 20. That was a points victory, not a knockout. His earlier meeting with Songchainoi had also gone the distance, ending in a majority decision.

Despite this week’s stoppage ambition, his promotional record is not dominated by finishes: ONE credits him with two knockouts among seven wins across nine appearances. Friday would be his tenth ONE appearance.

ONE’s Muay Thai rules explain the scoring backdrop to his concern about volume. Non-title contests run for three three-minute rounds, using four-ounce gloves. Judges score each round under the 10-point-must system; the criteria place knockdowns and damage ahead of clean-strike totals, followed by aggression and positional control. High activity alone therefore does not guarantee a favorable score.

The division change also carries a defined limit: ONE’s atomweight bracket extends above 105 pounds through 115. Athletes must satisfy the promotion’s hydration test before weighing in, and pass both requirements consecutively. Hamidi’s move is a scheduled weight-class change, not evidence that he has already passed fight-week testing.