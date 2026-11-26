Nong-O Hama is up to No. 2 in ONE Championship’s flyweight Muay Thai rankings after beating Rodtang Jitmuangnon in the World Grand Prix quarterfinals. The promotion’s November 24 update also lifts Shimon Yoshinari to No. 3, drops Rodtang to No. 4 and brings Ubaid Hussain into the top five.

Asadula Imangazaliev remains the world champion, with Aslamjon Ortikov holding the leading contender’s position. The movement changes the order beneath them without changing either semifinal pairing. Nong-O is still due to face Shimon, while Hussain’s next tournament assignment is against the champion.

ONE’s current table lists Imangazaliev separately as champion, followed by Ortikov, Nong-O, Shimon, Rodtang and Hussain in that order. Nong-O and Shimon each climb one place. Rodtang falls two, while Hussain takes the No. 5 position previously held by Ramadan Ondash.

The shift follows the completion of the quarterfinal stage rather than a new fight announcement. Fans following ONE’s return to public athlete rankings now have a revised contender ladder reflecting those recent tournament results. The champion’s separate listing is important: Ortikov remains the top-ranked challenger, not the titleholder.

Nong-O And Shimon Stay On The Same Semifinal Path

Nong-O advanced by taking a unanimous decision over Rodtang at The Inner Circle 38 on November 13. ONE’s written account records a second-round knockdown before the veteran completed the three-round contest. That victory kept the former bantamweight champion in contention for a title in a second Muay Thai division.

Shimon also progressed by unanimous decision, defeating Ondash at ONE Friday Fights 178. The Japanese contender’s quarterfinal win extended his unbeaten promotional run to eight appearances and moved his professional record to 28-1, according to ONE’s separate review of the semifinalists.

The Nong-O–Shimon semifinal was already confirmed after that opening tournament round. Their ranking gains add context to the meeting, but do not create a different opponent or establish a date. ONE’s November 24 announcement said the semifinal dates and venues would be announced later.

The semifinal also brings together markedly different career stages. Nong-O is 40 and previously held ONE’s bantamweight Muay Thai championship for four years, making seven successful defenses. Shimon is 22 and a former WBC Muay Thai world champion. Both are pursuing the flyweight tournament title, but Nong-O is also seeking championship success across two ONE divisions.

Hussain Enters The Rankings With A Title Fight Ahead

Hussain earned his place in the final four with a unanimous-decision victory over Black Panther at The Inner Circle 39 on November 20. The result preserved his unbeaten professional record at 18-0 and gave him nine consecutive promotional victories. His entry into the rankings is therefore accompanied by a concrete next step, not merely a position on a list.

He will meet Imangazaliev in a semifinal that also carries the flyweight Muay Thai world championship. The defending champion advanced by beating Ortikov through a split decision in their rematch on the same card. That result left Imangazaliev unbeaten at 14-0 and with two victories over Ortikov.

The Imangazaliev–Hussain title-fight pairing is already established. The new development is the revised ranking order around those established tournament matchups. Rodtang remains in the top five despite his elimination, while Ondash is no longer among the five listed contenders.