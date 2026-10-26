Nico Carrillo–Nabil Anane Rematch Set For December 18 ONE Title Fight

Nico Carrillo will defend the ONE featherweight Muay Thai championship against Nabil Anane in a December 18 rematch at The Inner Circle 43. ONE announced the pairing on October 26, setting the title bout for Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok.

The return meeting puts a different championship at stake. Anane stopped Carrillo for the interim bantamweight Muay Thai belt at ONE 170 in January 2025. Carrillo has since established himself a division higher, and this time he enters as the defending champion rather than the man chasing a vacant interim title.

A Second Title Fight For December 18

The booking joins Prajanchai’s scheduled title unification against Aliff on the December 18 show. ONE’s announcement identifies its subscription platform as the viewing outlet. The new pairing is a Muay Thai championship contest, not a kickboxing title fight, despite both men having competed under kickboxing rules recently.

Carrillo Returns As The Featherweight Champion

Carrillo’s route to this rematch has included a change of weight class and a run to championship status. ONE’s official record lists wins over Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong and Luke Lessei before his five-round unanimous-decision victory over Shadow Mavinn at ONE Fight Night 40. That sequence gave him the interim featherweight championship before he was elevated to undisputed champion when Tawanchai vacated the belt in July.

The Glasgow fighter trains with Deachkalek Muay Thai Academy. His promotional career began with stoppages of Furkan Karabag and Muangthai, performances that earned him a contract after his initial appearances on ONE Friday Fights. His background includes a WBC Muay Thai European championship and a switch from boxing to Muay Thai during his teenage years.

He also has a kickboxing victory over Zhou Jiaqiang on his record. That win does not change the rules or belt involved in the Anane rematch: the December assignment concerns his featherweight Muay Thai reign.

ONE’s official record lists Anane’s first Carrillo victory as a TKO at 2:35 of round one. The prior Carrillo bout below is historical footage from ONE 170, not action from the newly announced December fight.

Anane Has Already Won Their First Meeting

Anane’s official profile lists him at 6-foot-4 and identifies Team Mehdi Zatout as his camp. Born in Pattaya, he began with karate and taekwondo before moving into Muay Thai. He won a WBC Muay Thai world championship at 17, then joined ONE as a teenager.

By 14, Anane was training at Venum Training Camp under Mehdi Zatout. His early stadium career preceded his arrival on ONE’s international cards. Carrillo is listed at 5-foot-10 on his own official profile, making the height difference another established feature of the pairing rather than a new development.

His first Carrillo victory is part of a career that has crossed divisions and rulesets. ONE’s record lists a Muay Thai decision over Superlek and a kickboxing decision over Hiromi Wajima. It also records subsequent Muay Thai defeats to Rambolek Chor Ajalaboon and Suakim Pongsuphan PK. More recently, Anane beat Yuki Yoza by unanimous decision in kickboxing at ONE SAMURAI 4.

The December booking therefore offers Anane another championship opportunity and Carrillo a chance to reverse their head-to-head result. Further additions to the card remain separate announcements in MiddleEasy’s ONE Championship coverage and Muay Thai news.