Nico Carrillo Says He Is Healthier For Nabil Anane Title Rematch

Nico Carrillo says he will enter his December 18 rematch with Nabil Anane in better condition than he brought to their first meeting. In an interview published by ONE Championship on October 27, the featherweight Muay Thai champion described the return bout as a chance to put his bantamweight defeat behind him.

The Scotsman welcomed the opponent selection, saying he had wanted Anane to follow him into the heavier division. He recalled being determined to compete in their original contest rather than disappoint the promotion, but now believes he should not have fought while feeling unhealthy. That is Carrillo’s retrospective assessment, not a finding that he failed the official weight or hydration requirements.

“This time, I’m much healthier, fitter, and stronger. He’s going to be up against someone totally different.”

He expressed respect for Anane while predicting a knockout. Reversing the loss, he added, would let him close a painful chapter and move forward.

A Weight-Class Change He Announced After The Defeat

His intention to leave bantamweight was public well before this rematch became official. In a January 26, 2025 Instagram post, Carrillo thanked supporters for helping him deal with the loss and said featherweight would become his focus. He described the move as a different route toward the same destination and promised to climb back.

ONE’s contemporaneous account of the first fight places it at ONE 170 on January 24, 2025, inside Bangkok’s Impact Arena. Anane was 20 and Carrillo entered on a 15-fight winning streak. The younger fighter used his reach to work from outside before a right hand produced the opening knockdown.

A high kick sent Carrillo down again. He beat that count, but another attacking sequence ended with a right hand and a third knockdown. The official outcome was a TKO at 2:35 of round one, giving Anane the interim bantamweight Muay Thai championship. That result explains the personal significance of December without supplying a prediction for a bout in another division.

How Carrillo Became The Champion Anane Will Challenge

ONE’s July 21 announcement documented a separate change to the featherweight title. Tawanchai PK Saenchai vacated while rehabilitating an injury, and Carrillo was elevated from interim to undisputed champion. The promotion described his earlier five-round win over Shadow Mavinn at ONE Fight Night 40 as the performance that had secured the interim belt.

The same announcement placed Carrillo’s kickboxing debut against Zhou Jiaqiang on the August 14 ONE Fight Night 46 card. His attempt to build a second sporting campaign therefore ran alongside his Muay Thai championship position; it did not replace that title or change the rules of the Anane rematch.

The December 18 booking was announced separately on October 26. It puts Carrillo’s featherweight Muay Thai belt on the line over five rounds at Lumpinee Stadium, with the Asia-primetime card available through ONE’s subscription service. Anane arrives after an October kickboxing decision over Yuki Yoza; December gives him a new opportunity under Muay Thai rules rather than a defense of a kickboxing championship.

The promotion’s announcement also notes Anane’s intervening Muay Thai defeats to Rambolek Chor Ajalaboon and Suakim Pongsuphan PK.