Kongthoranee Predicts Knockout Wins For Rodtang, Imangazaliev

Kongthoranee Sor Sommai expects Rodtang Jitmuangnon and Asadula Imangazaliev to win by knockout in November’s ONE flyweight Muay Thai Grand Prix quarterfinals. In a written interview published by ONE on November 4, he favored Rodtang’s youth, versatility and power while respecting Nong-O Hama’s enduring strength.

An admirer of Rodtang, he nevertheless gave Nong-O a substantial chance. He warned that either man could be dropped after a mistake and told ONE:

Right now, I’d lean 60 percent for Rodtang and 40 percent for Nong-O.

Why Kongthoranee Favors Rodtang Against Nong-O

His perspective comes from direct competitive experience, not simply watching the division. ONE’s results record shows that he beat Nong-O by split decision in their first meeting at ONE Fight Night 28. Nong-O then won the rematch at ONE Fight Night 31 by unanimous decision and took their third encounter by the same method at The Inner Circle 20. Kongthoranee therefore enters this assessment having won once and lost twice against the veteran, including two bouts that went the full scheduled distance.

Rodtang’s recent record involves a different ruleset. ONE lists a first-round knockout of Takeru Segawa at ONE 172, followed by a fifth-round TKO loss in their rematch at ONE SAMURAI 1. Both were kickboxing contests. His last listed Muay Thai appearance was a five-round unanimous-decision victory over Jacob Smith at ONE 169. Those distinctions matter here: a prediction about his return to Muay Thai should not turn the Takeru results into performances under the rules he will use against Nong-O.

Nong-O brings championship experience at a different weight to this flyweight bracket. He became ONE’s inaugural bantamweight Muay Thai champion in 2019 and made seven successful defenses. His current promotional results include a second-round knockout loss to Imangazaliev between the second and third Kongthoranee fights. The veteran subsequently returned to the win column against Kongthoranee, so his latest recorded result is a victory, not that earlier stoppage defeat.

Imangazaliev Gets The Nod In The Title Rematch

For the other matchup, Kongthoranee preferred Imangazaliev’s varied, fast, powerful attacks from unexpected angles and unbeaten record. He acknowledged Aslamjon Ortikov’s speed but questioned his defense, predicting another knockout for the champion.

The champion’s official results explain the contrast between that forecast and what happened previously. Imangazaliev needed all five rounds to defeat Ortikov by split decision at The Inner Circle 20. Before winning the belt, he stopped Nong-O 44 seconds into round two and knocked out Kongthoranee at 1:06 of the second round. His ONE record currently stands at nine victories without defeat, with seven knockouts. The prediction of a quicker rematch remains Kongthoranee’s assessment; their first meeting was decided on the scorecards.

Ortikov’s own official results show why the challenger cannot be reduced to that single defeat. Before losing the title fight, he stopped Jordan Estupinan in the second round at ONE Fight Night 43 and beat Kongthoranee unanimously at ONE Fight Night 36. His promotional ledger now lists ten wins and one loss. Five of those wins came by stoppage, with three knockouts and two TKOs, while the other five were unanimous decisions. His only promotional loss was the split verdict against the champion he now faces again.

Two November Cards, One Championship Bracket

The tournament has two separate opening-round dates. Rodtang faces Nong-O on November 13 at The Inner Circle 38, alongside Shimon Yoshinari against Ramadan Ondash. Imangazaliev meets Ortikov on November 20 at The Inner Circle 39, where Black Panther also faces Ubaid Hussain. Both shows take place at Bangkok’s Lumpinee Stadium. The bracket pairs the winners from each night’s two quarterfinals on their respective sides; it does not guarantee the two men Kongthoranee favors will meet in the next round.

There is also a distinction between the tournament prize and the existing divisional championship. ONE’s published format puts the flyweight Muay Thai title at stake in the champion’s tournament bouts, which use five three-minute rounds. Non-title contests use three three-minute rounds. An upset can therefore change the holder of the world title before the Grand Prix final, while the eventual tournament winner is due to leave with both honors.

Kongthoranee has his own bout before either quarterfinal night. He faces Taiki Naito in kickboxing at ONE Fight Night 49 on November 6, having opened his run in that ruleset with a unanimous-decision win over Yuan Pengjie. That assignment is separate from the eight-man Muay Thai tournament: Kongthoranee is assessing its field from outside the bracket, not claiming a place in it.

Despite that switch of rulesets for his next appearance, he still regards the flyweight Muay Thai championship as his ultimate objective.