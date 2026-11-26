Kongklai Sor Sommai has made defensive discipline a priority before facing Worapon Lukjaoporongtom on November 27. In a written interview published by ONE Championship on November 26, he described adjustments aimed at ending a two-fight losing run.

The Thai southpaw said his camp had paid extra attention to protection against another left-handed opponent, particularly Worapon’s high kick. He also identified inside clinch work and disguised elbows as threats, while believing persistent, fast pressure could disrupt his rival’s range.

Defense Comes First, But Kongklai Still Expects Exchanges

His concern was avoiding the lapses that leave a fighter vulnerable to one clean strike. He told ONE:

“I keep reminding myself not to get careless or repeat the same mistakes.”

Kongklai considers reach an advantage and expects stamina and timing to matter. He is prepared to trade if Worapon forces exchanges, but that is his intended approach, not verified future action. He views the contest as urgent for his contract ambitions and hopes for a year-end bonus; neither reward is guaranteed.

Two Different Defeats Shape The Rebound Attempt

ONE’s official record separates the setbacks behind that defensive emphasis. Julio Lobo beat him by unanimous decision after three rounds at ONE Friday Fights 152 and The Inner Circle 12. Adam Benwarwar then won by technical knockout at 2:44 of round two at ONE Friday Fights 162 and The Inner Circle 22. One loss went the distance and the other ended early, rather than representing two identical finishes.

Those defeats followed three wins by contrasting methods. Kongklai knocked out Ferrari Fairtex in round three at 2:06, edged Kendu Irving by majority decision over three rounds, and stopped Mohammad Habibpour by second-round technical knockout at 2:47. The sequence explains the reversal he is trying to arrest without treating the current camp changes as proof that it has already ended.

Worapon also enters after a decision loss. His official table records a three-round unanimous decision for Lenny Blasi at ONE Friday Fights 168 and The Inner Circle 28, following victories over Soe Lin Oo, Arthur Brossier and Tom Casse. MiddleEasy’s earlier Blasi-Worapon coverage belongs to that previous matchup, not the forthcoming Kongklai contest.

The official profiles list Kongklai at 175 centimeters and Worapon at 168. That supports a height difference, but is not a measured wingspan comparison or proof of range control. Their bantamweight Muay Thai meeting is part of the previously announced Inner Circle 40 card at Bangkok’s Lumpinee Stadium. That program shares November 27 with the distinct ONE Friday Fights 180 lineup; the two headliner designations should not be conflated.