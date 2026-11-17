Jurai Ishii plans to counter Yugo Kato’s power with Muay Thai technique when they meet at ONE SAMURAI 5 on November 18 in Tokyo.

In ONE’s November 17 written preview, Ishii claimed superiority outside physical strength. Kato conceded a finer technical gap, but described force as a learned skill.

Two Different Answers To The Same Physical Threat

Ishii explained his intended response:

“I plan to deal with his power using technique.”

Kato cited his boxing and kickboxing experience and the 4-ounce gloves:

“There is technique in how you use that power.”

Ishii wants an entertaining finish rather than an exchange in which both men remain stationary. Kato believes his longstanding style will surprise his opponent once they meet.

The Official Records Add A Qualification

Ishii’s latest listed ONE appearance ended in a split-decision victory over Maisangngern Sor Yingcharoenkarnchang at ONE Friday Fights 170. That recent outcome is important context for his ambitions: wanting a knockout in Tokyo is not the same as arriving off an uninterrupted run of stoppages.

The promotion’s current athlete record also lists a split-decision loss to Isaac Mohammed and a no-contest against Walid Snoussi before that latest win. Earlier entries include stoppages of Enzo Clarisse, Har Ling Om and Youness Mounine. That record does not support the three-fight knockout streak described in the new preview.

Kato’s listed ONE record is shorter and contains two wins, both by knockout. He stopped Ke Jingjun in the second round at ONE Friday Fights 91, then finished Fahlap Toyotarayong at 1:13 of the opening round at ONE Friday Fights 173.

For Ishii, the move also brings his ONE career in front of a home audience after appearances in Thailand.

ONE identifies Ishii, 21, with Exindecon Gym and Kato, 27, with RIKIX. Their upcoming assignment is an all-Japanese Muay Thai pairing at EBARA WAVE Arena Ota, distinct from the event’s MMA championship main event between Joshua Pacio and Keito Yamakita.

Where To Watch The Tokyo Card

The promotion lists a 5:30 p.m. Japan Standard Time start on Wednesday, equivalent to 8:30 a.m. UTC and 3:30 a.m. Eastern Time. Its viewing guide identifies U-NEXT as the Japanese service and The Inner Circle subscription as the international route, with geographic restrictions applying. Only the first two matches are advertised for the promotion’s free YouTube and Facebook streams; that is not a promise that this bout will be free.

For spectators attending in person, ONE directs domestic ticket buyers to Pia and international buyers to Zaiko. Its guide says limited seats remain, rather than promising admission without an advance purchase.