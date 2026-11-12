Jonathan Di Bella Picks Rodtang By Decision, Calls Shimon–Ondash Even

Jonathan Di Bella favors Rodtang against Nong-O, but cannot choose between Shimon Yoshinari and Ramadan Ondash. ONE published the strawweight kickboxing champion’s assessment on November 12.

He believes Rodtang’s age, renewed motivation after losing to Takeru and need to remain in title contention favor a comeback. He respects Nong-O’s achievements and remains a fan of the former champion.

“I do think Rodtang will win by decision, but I’m a big fan of Nong-O as well.”

His positive training information comes through shared nutritionist Peter Miller, rather than a claim that he personally supervised Rodtang’s camp.

The quarterfinals take place November 13 at Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok. Rodtang–Nong-O remains on The Inner Circle 38, while Shimon–Ondash has moved to the opening contest of ONE Friday Fights 178. The change makes the younger pair’s tournament fight available free to global fans. The winners of these two quarterfinals are scheduled to meet in the semifinals.

The recent results behind the comeback prediction

Rodtang’s official record shows why the recent defeat matters. He knocked out Takeru in 80 seconds at ONE 172, but lost their ONE SAMURAI 1 rematch by TKO at 2:22 of round five. Both were kickboxing contests, distinct from this Muay Thai tournament. His latest listed Muay Thai appearance was a five-round unanimous decision over Jacob Smith at ONE 169.

Nong-O’s recent flyweight results offer a different form line. He lost the first Kongthoranee meeting by split decision, won the second unanimously, then suffered a second-round knockout against Asadula Imangazaliev. He returned with another unanimous decision over Kongthoranee at The Inner Circle 20. Before moving down, he successfully defended the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai championship seven times, including five consecutive knockout defenses.

Shared opponent, different verdicts in the other quarterfinal

For the other matchup, Di Bella contrasts Ondash’s aggressive knockout pursuit with Shimon’s counterpunching, kicks and reach. He considers both young, fast, technically accomplished and strong, expects a potential tournament standout, and gives neither an advantage.

Shimon’s official ONE record lists six wins and one no-contest, not seven victories. His latest finish came against Suablack Tor Pran49 at ONE SAMURAI 3, a second-round knockout at 1:28. Before that, he defeated Johan Ghazali and Dedduanglek Torfunfarm by unanimous decision. The Eiwa Sports Gym fighter’s listed height is 178 centimeters, providing concrete context for the physical range Di Bella identifies.

Ondash also beat Ghazali, though by split decision at The Inner Circle 24. That followed a unanimous decision over Suriyanlek Por Yenying and an earlier decision loss to Aliff Sor Dechapan. The Tiger Muay Thai fighter is listed at 168 centimeters. His official biography credits four wins on the Friday Fights circuit with earning his main-roster contract.

Di Bella has already reversed his own title setback

Di Bella has experienced his own reversal against an elite opponent. His sole listed ONE defeat was a five-round unanimous decision against Prajanchai at ONE Friday Fights 68. He subsequently beat Rui Botelho, won the interim kickboxing title against Sam-A, and defeated Prajanchai in their ONE Fight Night 36 rematch to unify the championship. That sequence gives his comeback assessment a specific personal reference point rather than making his prediction an official result.