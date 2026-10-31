Johan Ghazali–Johan Estupinan Rematch Set For December 11 In Bangkok

Johan Ghazali will get his second chance against Johan Estupinan at The Inner Circle 42 on Friday, December 11. ONE Championship confirmed the flyweight Muay Thai rematch on Saturday, bringing the pair back together nearly two years after the Colombian won their first meeting.

The bout is booked for Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok. The event begins at 6:30 p.m. in Thailand, or 6:30 a.m. Eastern, and will stream through ONE’s Inner Circle membership service. That is the card’s advertised start time, not a confirmed walkout time for this matchup.

Revenge of the Johans ⚔️ Johan Ghazali continues his payback tour against Colombian rival Johan Estupinan in a flyweight Muay Thai rematch on December 11 at The Inner Circle 42! Will “Jojo” avenge another one of his losses?#TheInnerCircle42 | Fri Dec 11 at 6:30PM ICT/6:30AM ET… pic.twitter.com/1GhsYSWjKD — ONE Championship (@ONEChampionship) October 31, 2026

A second rivalry to revisit after Paez

Ghazali arrives with one recent rematch already settled. He beat Diego Paez by unanimous decision at The Inner Circle 35 on October 16, reversing the split-decision defeat he suffered against the same opponent at ONE Fight Night 32 last year.

That victory ended a two-fight losing streak. His official record lists a unanimous-decision loss to Shimon Yoshinari and a split-decision defeat to Ramadan Ondash immediately before the Paez win. The new booking therefore gives him another opportunity to change the outcome of an established rivalry rather than meet an unfamiliar opponent.

The Malaysian-American is 19 and represents Rentap Muaythai Gym. His introduction to ONE came through its Friday Fights series, where four consecutive victories earned him a US$100,000 contract. The December assignment pairs that early promise with an opponent who has already shown he can take the decision against him.

The JCFernandez and Team CSK representative began his ONE career with five straight wins. The last of those came against Ghazali at ONE 170 on January 24, 2025, at Impact Arena in Bangkok, when all three judges favored Estupinan after three rounds.

The opening meeting swung in both directions before reaching the scorecards. Ghazali dropped Estupinan in the first round, and Estupinan answered with a knockdown of his own in the second. ONE’s new announcement recalls the Colombian pulling clear in the final frame, completing a three-round contest rather than securing a stoppage.

That first contest is available in the promotion’s official replay below. It supplies the backdrop to a sequel now being staged at a different Bangkok venue, with neither fighter carrying the same uninterrupted momentum he had before their original matchup.

Estupinan returns from a kickboxing win

Estupinan, 24, most recently competed in kickboxing, taking a unanimous decision over Akif Guluzada at ONE Fight Night 44 in June. That result was a change of direction after successive Muay Thai defeats to Taiki Naito and Black Panther.

ONE’s official athlete record identifies the Naito result as a majority decision, while Black Panther won by second-round TKO. Those are different setbacks: the former went the scheduled distance, and the latter ended before the final bell. The promotion’s record separates both Muay Thai bouts from his subsequent kickboxing appearance.

A planned Naito rematch at ONE Fight Night 49 will not go ahead for Estupinan. ONE’s new announcement says an injury removed him from that card, making the December booking his return to Muay Thai. No injury diagnosis or recovery timetable was included in the rematch announcement.