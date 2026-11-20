Jaradchai Maxjandee will face Sandro Bosi in flyweight Muay Thai at The Inner Circle 43 on December 18. ONE announced the matchup for Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok.

ONE’s November 19 announcement, translated here from Thai, calls France’s Bosi, 17, Alek Mawynn Muaythai. He makes his ONE flyweight debut at 125–135 pounds against the 19-year-old from Trang, Thailand.

Bosi returns after withdrawing from September’s ONE Friday Fights 170 matchup with Kongchai Chanaidonmueang due to sudden illness, according to the announcement. His previous ONE win came in January, before the canceled September appearance.

Jaradchai received 350,000-baht bonuses for each of his first three ONE appearances. A contract remains an ambition, not a guaranteed prize for this matchup.

Five wins, with a change in how Jaradchai gets there

The official athlete record shows Jaradchai at 5-0 in ONE, with three knockouts followed by two unanimous decisions. That sequence supplies a more specific picture than an unbeaten label alone: his early finishes have been followed by victories requiring all three rounds.

He stopped Petwanghin Lookpayakraipakdee at 2:01 of the first round in ONE Friday Fights 105. Sanpet Sor Salacheep then lasted until 43 seconds of round two at ONE Friday Fights 140, before Thant Zin was knocked out at 1:38 of the opening round at ONE Friday Fights 149.

His next two opponents both reached the final bell. Jaradchai defeated Othman Rhouni at ONE Friday Fights 161, then Ayoub Yassine at The Inner Circle 35 in October. The record lists both results as unanimous decisions after three rounds, without a loss interrupting that run.

Bosi brings a shorter, unbeaten promotional record

Bosi’s official profile lists two wins, one knockout and one unanimous decision. His debut ended against Russia’s Kirill Chizhik at 2:45 of round one at ONE Friday Fights 124. He followed that with a three-round decision over Petsangwan Sor Samarngarment at ONE Friday Fights 139.

The French fighter represents Singha Mawynn, while Jaradchai’s profile lists Maxjandee and PK Saenchai Muaythaigym. ONE records their heights as 176 and 178 centimeters respectively. The Thai has three more promotional appearances, but both have already recorded a finish and completed a full three-round contest.

A prospect matchup on a two-title program

The current event listing separately includes Nico Carrillo’s featherweight Muay Thai title rematch with Nabil Anane and the Prajanchai–Aliff strawweight Muay Thai unification. Jaradchai–Bosi is the newly announced flyweight contest, not a third championship matchup.

ONE lists a 6:30–8:30 p.m. Thailand subscription broadcast on December 18, equivalent to 11:30 a.m.–1:30 p.m. UTC. This is the program window, not a walkout time.