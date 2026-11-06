Isannuea Says Bantamweight Move May Be Temporary Ahead Of Jack Fight

Isannuea Sor Sasiwat is testing bantamweight without committing to a permanent move. Ahead of his November 6 meeting with Jack Siatanyokkrok PK, he told ONE that his growing body prompted the change, but a return to flyweight remains likely.

The pair headline the nine-bout ONE Friday Fights 177 program at Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok. Their match is scheduled under Muay Thai rules. It is not a title fight, and the result is still to come. The event page continues to list both men in the bantamweight main event.

Isannuea Leaves His Divisional Future Open

Reflecting on his August loss to Ubaid Hussain, Isannuea acknowledged being caught unprepared by a body attack and praised his opponent’s speed. He told ONE:

“I’ll have to see whether this is a permanent switch, but I’m likely dropping back down to flyweight.”

The official record puts the 22-year-old at four wins and four defeats in ONE. All four victories ended by knockout, but that finishing rate should not be mistaken for an unbeaten record. His most recent listed appearance was the unanimous-decision defeat to Hussain at ONE Friday Fights 168 and The Inner Circle 28.

Before that setback, he stopped Khunpon Aekmuangnon at 2:23 of the opening round at ONE Friday Fights 149. The preceding victory over Sanit Aekmuangnon came 29 seconds into round two at ONE Friday Fights 140. Those are earlier performances, not evidence of how his first bantamweight assignment will unfold.

Jack Brings A New Camp Into His Return

Isannuea described Jack as durable and aggressive. He wants an early finish and a bonus to fund a New Year trip. Jack, meanwhile, said he remained active in traditional five-round competition and joined PK Saenchai Muaythaigym in July. He described his ONE return as important to his family.

Jack’s promotional record is two wins and one defeat. He knocked out Mardanglek Nakatawan at 1:22 of round one at ONE Friday Fights 21, the earlier appearance shown in the official archival highlight below. That footage predates this matchup and does not show either man competing on November 6.

His next ONE appearance ended in a unanimous-decision loss to Pentor SP Kansart Paeminburi at ONE Friday Fights 28. Jack then finished Darkie Nokkhao KorMor11 in 45 seconds at ONE Friday Fights 39. Both promotional victories therefore came in the first round, while his sole listed defeat went the distance.

Both expect early exchanges. Jack also outlined a longer-fight alternative: begin with punches, then vary his weapons as the rounds progress. These are pre-fight plans, not confirmed action.

Two Separate Programs At Lumpinee

Friday Fights 177 follows the separate Inner Circle 37 program, where Christian Lee is scheduled to defend the lightweight MMA championship against Tye Ruotolo. The distinction matters: Isannuea and Jack top the weekly Friday Fights section, not the championship portion of the evening. Saksri Superlek Muaythai meets Superball Sitcho in the Friday Fights co-main event.

MiddleEasy’s complete ONE Friday Fights 177 lineup covers the remaining pairings. The new remarks add a different question for the headliners: whether Isannuea’s weight experiment and Jack’s return preparation translate into a successful performance. Neither prediction establishes an outcome before the bout takes place.