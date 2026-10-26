Numsurin vs. Akram Hamidi Tops The Inner Circle 36 Five-Bout Card

Numsurin Chor Ketwina will face Akram Hamidi in the main event of The Inner Circle 36 on October 30 at Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok. ONE Championship has released five matchups for the members-only broadcast, with Xavier Gonzalez meeting Exza Wankhongohm in the co-main event.

Four contests are scheduled under Muay Thai rules, while the opener is a bantamweight kickboxing bout. The stream is available through live.onefc.com. A directly related ONE promotional post lists a 6:30 p.m. Thailand start, corresponding to 7:30 a.m. Eastern on Friday.

Numsurin Returns After Beating Songchainoi

The atomweight headliner brings together two fighters coming off decision wins. Numsurin’s most recent listed appearance was his unanimous decision over Songchainoi Kiatsongrit at ONE Friday Fights 160. It was his second victory over the same opponent, following a majority decision at ONE Friday Fights 122.

That distinction matters to his comeback. Between those meetings, he lost decisions to Nadaka Yoshinari in a five-round atomweight title fight and to Pet Suanluangrodyok. The latest Songchainoi rematch win ended that two-fight losing stretch; it did not itself secure another championship assignment.

His current ONE profile lists a 7-2 promotional record, including two knockout victories. The Thai fighter represents Tdet99 and is listed at 162 centimeters, while Hamidi’s profile gives his height as 168 centimeters.

Hamidi most recently outpointed Watcharaphon Laochokcharoen at ONE Friday Fights 164. His earlier ONE results include stoppages of Jomhod Auto MuayThai and Kongchai Chanaidonmueang, a kickboxing decision loss to Prajanchai and a knockout defeat against Sam-A Gaiyanghadao. The Algerian-French striker trains with Team Valente. His ONE record stands at three wins and two defeats, with two of those wins coming inside the distance.

Born in Strasbourg, France, Hamidi progressed from the European junior Muay Thai scene into the professional ranks at 17. He went on to become a three-time ISKA kickboxing world champion before arriving in ONE. His promotional debut against Jomhod ended with a body-shot stoppage at 36 seconds of the second round. That background spans both striking disciplines, but his meeting with Numsurin is specifically scheduled under Muay Thai rules, rather than kickboxing.

Gonzalez Has A Rebound Opportunity

Gonzalez returns after his split-decision loss to Thway Lin Htet. Before that setback, the Spaniard knocked out Payaksurin JP Power at 1:08 of the first round and Chatanan at 1:37 of the second in consecutive appearances at ONE Friday Fights 157 and 159.

His official profile lists seven wins and seven losses in ONE, with four knockout victories. That promotional record is separate from a fighter’s overall career total. He represents Tor Sangtiennoi and will meet Exza in a flyweight Muay Thai contest.

The Inner Circle 36 Matchups

Numsurin Chor Ketwina vs. Akram Hamidi — atomweight Muay Thai

Xavier Gonzalez vs. Exza Wankhongohm — flyweight Muay Thai

Tomyamkoong Bhumjaithai vs. Yassir Rassafi — bantamweight Muay Thai

Petkhaokradong Lukjaomaesaithong vs. Abdelali Zahidi — featherweight Muay Thai

Evan Gambuto vs. Ranma — bantamweight kickboxing

This is the subscription card at the start of the evening, not the separate ONE Friday Fights 176 lineup. No result has been declared for any of these scheduled contests.