Asadula Imangazaliev will defend the ONE flyweight Muay Thai world title against Ubaid Hussain in the semifinals of the 2026-2027 World Grand Prix. ONE confirmed the pairing on November 20 after both men advanced at The Inner Circle 39 in Bangkok.

The announcement turns a possible bracket matchup into a confirmed championship contest between two unbeaten fighters. A date and venue for their semifinal were not included in the promotion’s post, so Friday’s show at Lumpinee Stadium should not be mistaken for the location or schedule of their next meeting.

Imangazaliev carries the championship forward

Imangazaliev reached this stage by beating Aslamjon Ortikov through a split decision in their rematch. ONE’s written account identifies that victory as his first successful title defense and puts his professional record at 14-0. He now holds two wins over the Uzbek challenger, having also taken their June meeting on the scorecards.

The original rematch booking had placed the championship and a semifinal berth at stake together.

Their official athlete profiles list Imangazaliev at 180 centimeters and Hussain at 170 centimeters. That ten-centimeter difference describes height, not a verified reach measurement. The champion represents Team Chingiz Allazov and Team Mehdi Zatout; Hussain is listed with Kiatphontip UK. The matchup brings together a Russian champion and a British-Pakistani challenger.

ONE presented the next pairing directly in its official announcement:

The semifinals are SET 🔥 Asadula Imangazaliev defends the ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Title against fellow unbeaten phenom Ubaid Hussain! Who will leave with the gold and advance to the finals of the World Grand Prix? 👑#TheInnerCircle39

🔴 Join The Inner Circle for only… pic.twitter.com/GX9RvO1yAL — ONE Championship (@ONEChampionship) November 20, 2026

Hussain earns a different kind of assignment

Hussain’s route came through a unanimous-decision win over Black Panther in the co-main event. The promotion’s completed report lists him at 18-0 overall and nine wins without defeat in ONE. His quarterfinal victory settled which fighter would emerge from the other November 20 matchup.

That was a three-round elimination bout, not a title fight. The next assignment brings a championship opportunity as well as a route to the final.

The promotion also marked the champion’s unbeaten record while identifying Hussain as his next tournament opponent.

14-0 🏆 "The Dagestan Ninja" stays undefeated and remains the ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Champion! Will Asadula Imangazaliev defeat Ubaid Hussain in the semifinals of the World Grand Prix?#TheInnerCircle39

🔴 Join The Inner Circle for only USD9.99/month at… pic.twitter.com/IotMFimUp8 — ONE Championship (@ONEChampionship) November 20, 2026

Two belts follow different paths

ONE’s tournament outline makes the divisional championship live whenever the reigning champion competes. The Grand Prix’s silver belt, by contrast, belongs to the eventual tournament winner. A semifinal victory therefore does not award both prizes: it determines a finalist while separately deciding who holds the world title.

The eight-man field opened across The Inner Circle 38 and 39 on November 13 and 20. Its original makeup included the champion, five ranked contenders and two rising entrants. Hussain secured his place after earning a main-roster contract against Isannuea Sor Sasiwat in August, giving this pairing a direct connection between that breakthrough and a championship challenge.

Because the belt is involved, the semifinal falls under ONE’s five-round championship format rather than the standard three-round Muay Thai schedule. Rounds last three minutes, separated by one-minute breaks, and the athletes wear four-ounce gloves. If no stoppage occurs, three judges score each round using the ten-point-must system. The published judging criteria consider knockdowns, damage and clean strikes, with aggression and ring positioning also listed among the factors.

On the opposite side, ONE previously confirmed Shimon Yoshinari against Nong-O Hama. That first semifinal pairing supplies the other route to the championship match, but neither finalist has yet been decided.