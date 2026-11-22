Giada Lo Verso is taking her Muay Thai career to ONE Championship after adding a WMO international belt to her record. The Italian striker was included in the promotion’s November 21 announcement of new signings, confirming a move her team had already celebrated earlier this month.

ONE lists the 24-year-old Turin native at 28-8 and identifies her home team as Di Sipio Academy. Her arrival adds another experienced competitor to the organization’s women’s striking ranks, although the announcement did not identify an opponent or confirm a championship opportunity.

A WMO title before the move to ONE

The World Muaythai Organization’s championship register lists Lo Verso as its international super flyweight champion, with October 10, 2026 recorded beside her name. The 115-pound distinction is an international WMO title, not a ONE world championship.

WMO’s written account of its Rome championships also names her among four newly crowned champions at THE ROMA gala. The wider event brought together roughly 300 athletes from more than 20 countries, combining professional and pro-am Muay Thai with traditional martial-arts competition and educational seminars.

That championship success gives Lo Verso a recent credential to take into the next stage of her career. WMO listed separate international and European winners from the Rome event; her own entry specifically identifies the international super flyweight belt.

The first announcement from her camp came on November 5. In an English translation of his Italian caption, coach Dino Di Sipio said that the call they had been waiting years for had finally arrived, then pointed to December 12, 2026, alongside a Chinese flag. He also thanked Petch Saman Gym Pattaya’s management for its role in the move.

Her team points to December, but no opponent is announced

Di Sipio’s caption promised more details rather than naming a rival. The distinction matters: his post supplies a date and destination from the team’s side, while ONE’s subsequent signing announcement stops short of formally booking Lo Verso’s first fight.

The promotion has a major China event on that date. ONE 174 in Shanghai is scheduled for December 12 at Shanghai Indoor Stadium. Its current official card names Tang Kai against Enkh-Orgil Baatarkhuu and Jonathan Di Bella against Wang Junguang, with further fights still to be announced. Lo Verso is not yet listed on that card.

ONE’s introduction mentioned Allycia Hellen Rodrigues and Phetjeeja as potential intriguing matchups, not confirmed opponents. The two hold different titles: Rodrigues is the women’s atomweight Muay Thai champion, while Phetjeeja holds the atomweight kickboxing championship.

Phetjeeja’s route to kickboxing gold included an interim-title victory over Anissa Meksen in December 2023 and a unification win against Janet Todd three months later. Rodrigues likewise unified her Muay Thai championship against Todd after returning from maternity leave in March 2023.

Both champions have already crossed paths under Muay Thai rules. Their official records list Rodrigues as the split-decision winner over Phetjeeja at The Inner Circle 19. That existing championship picture provides context for the division Lo Verso is entering, without establishing where she will start in its matchmaking.

For now, the confirmed step is the signing. Her recent WMO title and her team’s December announcement are in place; the opponent, ruleset and official debut booking remain the details to watch next.