Detchawalit Silkmuaythai is treating his meeting with Yodkhunpon as a test of judgment, not simply another chance to extend his finishing record. In remarks published by ONE Championship on November 25, the Thai prospect outlined a more measured approach as he pursues a US$100,000 main-roster contract.

The assignment surprised him. He had expected to continue facing international opposition rather than encounter a countryman with two K-1 championships this early. His six-week preparation has focused on Yodkhunpon’s aggressive punching and dangerous left hook, while he believes his own height and speed can help him manage the exchanges.

Detchawalit Sets Out A Two-Stage Plan

He intends to study the timing and distance in the opening round before deciding whether to increase the pressure in the second. Kicks, knees and elbows remain part of his attack; patience is a tactical adjustment rather than a plan to abandon his usual weapons.

Detchawalit also acknowledged disappointment at being unable to finish Tom Casse. He believes a knockout of Yodkhunpon would strengthen his contract prospects, but described it as an opportunity rather than an assured reward. His stated priority is performing the job in front of him instead of dwelling on the outcome.

Five Different Opponents Have Tested His Rise

ONE’s current athlete record lists Detchawalit at five wins without a defeat in the promotion. His first appearance ended in a technical knockout of Majid Seydali, followed by knockout victories over Ivan Bodeant, Saw Min Min and Denis Dotsenko. The distinction between those results matters: three were first-round finishes, while Dotsenko lasted until 2:37 of the second.

Casse subsequently took him through all three rounds, with Detchawalit winning by unanimous decision. That official record documents both his finishing ability and his first completed distance in ONE, rather than an undefeated run built entirely on identical early stoppages.

Yodkhunpon’s own ONE record contains a second-round knockout of Semih Sah Cindir at 2:49. His profile lists Team Mehdi Zatout and a height of 176 centimeters, compared with Detchawalit’s 180 centimeters. Those measurements establish the physical difference the younger fighter referenced; they do not establish that either man will control the range on fight night.

The pair headline the November 27 Inner Circle 40 meeting at Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok. ONE’s official event listing identifies their contest as bantamweight Muay Thai, with Worapon against Kongklai in the same portion of the program. It separately lists Denkriangkrai against Thway Lin Htet as the ONE Friday Fights 180 headliner, so the two main events should not be confused.