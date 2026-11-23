Denkriangkrai Mavinn Muaythai and Thway Lin Htet will headline ONE Friday Fights 180 on November 27 at Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok. ONE Championship published the full nine-bout lineup on November 23, placing a strawweight Muay Thai matchup above a card spanning three combat sports.

The announcement concerns the Friday Fights portion of the evening, not the separate five-bout Inner Circle 40 show. That earlier program is already headed by Yodkhunpon against Detchawalit. The two lineups share the venue and date but have their own main events.

Denkriangkrai And Thway Lin Htet Bring Different Records To Bangkok

ONE’s current athlete record lists Denkriangkrai with 10 promotional wins and six defeats. His most recent listed appearance ended in a unanimous-decision victory over Abdessamie Rhenimi at ONE Friday Fights 166. That followed a first-round knockout loss to Abdallah Ondash at the 156th edition, making the Rhenimi result an important rebound before this assignment.

The Thai fighter has done much of his winning over the distance. His official breakdown credits six unanimous decisions, three split decisions and one knockout among those 10 victories. He represents Team Mavinn Muaythai and is listed at 27 years old. Those are his ONE figures, not a claim about his complete career record.

Thway Lin Htet, 23, represents Myanmar’s Phyo Wai Group. His official ONE ledger shows six wins and four losses, including three stoppage victories. The latest entry is a split-decision win over Xavier Gonzalez at ONE Friday Fights 170, following decision defeats to Chartpayak, Kongchai and Sam-A in his three preceding appearances.

The new card announcement describes Thway Lin Htet as a Lethwei champion and highlights earlier stoppages of Kritpet PK Saenchai and Chokpreecha. Their meeting is booked under Muay Thai rules; it is not being presented as a Lethwei contest or a world-title defense.

The Full Nine-Fight Lineup

Nuatoranee Jitmuangnon returns after more than three years away from the weekly series to meet promotional newcomer Yodchanachai Tor Pitakchai. Their atomweight Muay Thai bout occupies the co-main slot. Six of the nine scheduled contests use Muay Thai rules, with two MMA bouts and one kickboxing matchup completing the program.

Denkriangkrai Mavinn Muaythai vs. Thway Lin Htet — strawweight Muay Thai

Nuatoranee Jitmuangnon vs. Yodchanachai Tor Pitakchai — atomweight Muay Thai

Saencherngnoi Tor Muangsema vs. Petthanawat Sor Jaruwan — featherweight Muay Thai

Jaxson Hayman vs. Sixten Larsson — lightweight Muay Thai

Alistair Fitzharris vs. Bhupen Mutum — flyweight MMA

Panpet Sor Dechapan vs. Youssef Erraji — flyweight Muay Thai

Arti Khatri vs. Norika Ryu — atomweight MMA

Efe Caliskan vs. Fuga Onodera — featherweight Muay Thai

Chen Jiayi vs. Taku Takaiwa — flyweight kickboxing

The promotion frames the weekly series as an opportunity to pursue a US$100,000 contract and a place on its main roster. That is an opportunity associated with the platform, not a guaranteed payment to each winner on this card. No outcome has been reported for these November 27 matchups.

For continuing event announcements and results, follow MiddleEasy’s ONE Championship coverage and Muay Thai news. The announced lineup remains distinct from the earlier Inner Circle show rather than combining both into a misleading nine-fight total for the entire evening.