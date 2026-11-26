Denkriangkrai Mavinn Muaythai is preparing to counter rather than chase Thway Lin Htet at ONE Friday Fights 180. In a new written interview with ONE Championship, the Thai southpaw identified the spinning backfist as a particular danger before their November 27 main event in Bangkok.

He plans to keep his guard tight, avoid unnecessary urgency and use the kicks sharpened in camp to pursue a finish. Falling behind on the scorecards could require a different pace. His ambition is to become the first opponent to stop the Myanmar fighter in ONE, with a year-end bonus another objective.

“My main goal was to win the contract this year, but I hit a bump in the road.”

Denkriangkrai says his last victory restored his confidence. He now wants another three or four wins, an eventual Abdallah Ondash rematch if available, and a contract next year. Those remain goals, not confirmed bookings or a promised promotional deal.

The results behind his rebuilding plan

The official athlete ledger records a first-round knockout loss to Ondash at ONE Friday Fights 156 and The Inner Circle 16. The stoppage came at 1:37. Denkriangkrai then returned against Abdessamie Rhenimi at ONE Friday Fights 166 and The Inner Circle 26, winning a unanimous decision after three rounds.

Before the Ondash setback, his listed sequence included unanimous decisions over Lamsing T1 Fight Academy, Asahi Shinagawa and Valerii Strungari, plus a split decision against Petapichat Apichat Muaythai. Lamsing subsequently discussed wanting another meeting, but that is separate from Denkriangkrai’s current assignment.

ONE lists the Team Mavinn Muaythai representative with ten wins and six losses in the organization. Nine victories went to the scorecards: six unanimous decisions and three split decisions. The remaining win was a knockout, providing a clear contrast with his stated finishing ambition for Friday.

Nick Atkin’s current weigh-in post reports that Denkriangkrai passed hydration at 1.0224 and weighed 124.6 pounds.

An opponent who has gone the distance in defeat

Thway Lin Htet’s official ONE record stands at six wins and four losses. All four defeats were unanimous decisions; none was recorded as a knockout or technical knockout. His three finishes comprise two knockouts and one technical knockout, while his other victories include unanimous, split and majority decisions.

The most recent result was a split-decision win over Xavier Gonzalez at ONE Friday Fights 170 and The Inner Circle 30. MiddleEasy’s coverage of that September contest provides the previous-fight context. Earlier defeats to Sam-A Gaiyanghadao, Kongchai Chanaidonmueang and Chartpayak Saksatoon also went the full three rounds.

Two of his earlier finishes came against Chokpreecha PK Saenchai and Kritpet PK Saenchai. The former was a second-round technical knockout at 1:52 at ONE Friday Fights 121; the latter ended by knockout at 1:43 of the opening round at ONE Friday Fights 112.

Atkin separately reported Thway Lin Htet’s hydration reading as 1.0210 and his weight as 124.6 pounds.

The pair also completed their faceoff, shown in the distinct current clip below.

The strawweight Muay Thai bout tops the ONE Friday Fights 180 lineup at Lumpinee Stadium. It is distinct from the accompanying Inner Circle 40 program, which has Yodkhunpon against Detchawalit as its main event. Neither contest has taken place yet.