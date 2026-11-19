Black Panther wants an early finish against Ubaid Hussain, not a long examination of the unbeaten prospect. In remarks published by ONE Championship on November 19, the Thai contender said he intends to meet Hussain’s punching pressure head-on in their flyweight Muay Thai Grand Prix quarterfinal.

He credits a six-fight winning run with improving his confidence and concentration. Although his tournament selection surprised some observers, he described a difficult climb rather than an easy route into the field. Winning a championship matters more to him than fame or money.

He also challenged the weight attached to Hussain’s overall unbeaten record, distinguishing victories outside ONE from those earned within the promotion. That does not mean he sees an easy bracket: he warned that four-ounce gloves leave everyone vulnerable and said his finishing options include all four major striking weapons.

“The weapon I need to watch out for most is definitely his forward-marching punching pressure.”

He wants an early night to allow more recovery and preparation for the next stage.

A different timetable from Hussain

The opponent has outlined a contrasting approach. In his separate November 17 interview with the promotion, Hussain targeted a later-round stoppage, preferring time to assess openings and demonstrate his skills before pursuing the finish. He identified a straight punch to the head or body as his preferred ending.

Hussain’s assessment centered on Black Panther’s late difficulties in recent fights. He believes the Thai can be hurt under sustained pressure, but that is his scouting judgment, not a prediction established by the results. His proposed solution involves advancing behind angles, making the opponent miss and attacking mistakes.

The late-round tests behind that assessment

There is relevant evidence in the promotion’s account of Black Panther’s July victory over Sean Climaco. Body kicks helped him establish an early advantage, while Climaco’s straight lefts disrupted him in the second round. The Thai recovered his rhythm and landed a jumping knee before a demanding final stanza.

Climaco hurt him with a right hook in that last round and pursued a stoppage. Black Panther answered with a right hand of his own, survived the exchange and won unanimously. That sixth consecutive victory therefore demonstrated recovery under pressure as well as the vulnerability Hussain now wants to exploit.

April’s Diego Paez fight offered a different version of the same tactical challenge. According to ONE’s written recap, Black Panther used calf kicks and counters early, then scored a second-round knockdown with an overhand right. Paez nevertheless pressed hard in the third, finding a right hand and elbow during the closing exchanges.

The judges split on that bout, awarding Black Panther the decision. Those two performances help explain why the coming quarterfinal is not simply a comparison of winning streaks: both men have identified how they want to manage the fight’s duration, with sharply different expectations.

A semifinal with the champion awaits

The contest is the co-main event of The Inner Circle 39 at Bangkok’s Lumpinee Stadium on Friday, November 20. The winner advances to meet whoever emerges from Asadula Imangazaliev’s title rematch with Aslamjon Ortikov. That main event is also a Grand Prix quarterfinal, so the next tournament assignment carries a direct route to the divisional crown.

Nong-O Hama and Shimon Yoshinari have already secured the other semifinal pairing. Friday’s remaining quarterfinals will complete the final four, with the card streaming for members in Asia primetime through ONE’s subscription service.