Jimi Manuwa Hints At Ending Retirement From MMA

British fighter Jimi Manuwa teases MMA comeback

Former light heavyweight contender Jimi Manuwa appears to considering ending his brief retirement from MMA. The 39-year-old announced he was leaving the game in June 2019. He walked away from the sport after a brutal head kick knockout against rising start Aleksandar Rakic at UFC Stockholm. The finish came just 42 seconds into the fight and was Manuwa’s fourth consecutive loss, three of which came by KO.

Despite his rising age and poor form Manuwa isn’t convinced he’s done quite yet. At least that’s how it appears from his most recent activity on social media. Speaking to his Twitter followers, he said.

“All this time off has made me realise I’m that I was truly born for this game!”

All this time off has made me realise I’m that I was truly born for this game ! — JIMI MANUWA (@POSTERBOYJM) January 28, 2020

One of the prime concerns among fight fans was Manuwa’s ability to withstand the punishment thrown at him after all these years. All but one of his six career defeats have come by knockout. However, the man himself didn’t seem overly concerned when someone questioned his chin on Twitter.

In fairness Manuwa has only ever lost to the top guys at 205lbs. Many of those fights he was well in with a shout of winning until the end. So, him coming back is unlikely to be a disaster. With UFC London taking place on March 16, it seems like perfect timing for his comeback. Keep your eyes peeled for further updates on this one, don’t be surprised to see him added to the England card over the coming days and weeks.