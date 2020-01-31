Israel Adesanya: Jon Jones Can Run To Heavyweight, I’ll Chase Him Down

Israel Adesanya is willing to take Jon Jones fight at heavyweight.

Current middleweight champion Israel Adesanya is determined to fight Jon Jones no matter the weight. His claims come after the light-heavyweight king told BT Sport a fight between the pair was unlikely due to his own intention to move up in weight. However according the ‘The Last Stylebender’, fighting at heavyweight isn’t and issue, he’s done it before and he’ll be happy to do it again. Speaking to Submission Radio he said.

“Who gives a f*ck about weight? I’ve never given a f*ck about weight. It’s never ever been an issue for me. I’ve been a heavyweight in boxing, in kickboxing and I’ll do it again in MMA, so its never been an issue about weight. He can try to run to heavyweight, but I’ll chase him down, I’ll hunt him down if I have to.” “Let him go to heavyweight. Right now, I’m working at middleweight. Let him come, he can step the line if he comes to middleweight but I’m sure he can’t do that because his frame won’t let him. So, let me do my work, shut the f*ck up and I’ll come see you when it’s time.”

Before we can even talk about this fight, both men have vert tough title defences in front of them. First up, Jones will defend his 205lb belt against unbeaten number one contender Dominick Reyes at UFC 247 on Feb 8. Just under a month later on March 7, Adesanya will face Yoel Romero at UFC 248.