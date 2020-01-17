Dana White: Conor McGregor Will Get Khabib Nurmagomedov Rematch If He Wins At UFC 246

UFC President Dana White believes Conor McGregor vs. Khabib Nurmagomedov II will be biggest fight ever.

Conor McGregor will make his eagerly anticipated return to the octagon to face Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone at UFC 246 this Saturday night. The 31-year-old Irishman has not fought since losing to Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 229 in October 2018. However, it appears with a win this weekend, he’ll get another shot at the current lightweight champion, provided he gets past Tony Ferguson at UFC 249. Dana White confirmed this to be true whilst speaking with Jim Rome on Thursday, via MMA Fighting he said.

“He gets what he’s been waiting for. He gets what he’s been asking for. He has been chomping at the bit for the Khabib rematch. I think it’s no big secret. If he wins this weekend, he will get that shot at the title and it will be the biggest pay-per-view ever in UFC history.”

It’s hard to disagree with White on this one. The lightweight pair previously set the record during their UFC 229 bout, which was littered with controversy before the fight and after it was done. All of that has only made a potential rematch even bigger than the last one.

However now is not the time to discuss this fight. ‘Notorious’ has his hands full this weekend, fighting ‘Cowboy’ at 170lbs, it won’t be easy. But if he manages to pull off the win, big things wait for McGregor in 2020.