Charles Oliveira Wants Conor McGregor At Allegiant Stadium For First Title Defense

Charles Oliveira is enjoying the life changes that come with being a UFC champion. In Las Vegas, for arguably the biggest UFC event of the year, Oliveira caught up with the Schmo to talk about the fight, his first title defense, and shopping. When asked what is different now that he is a champion, Oliveira pointed to some of the biggest perks.

“My life has changed a lot. Now I have sponsors and I’m famous now, but I have to keep my mind focused [on defending title].”

Oliveira should indeed stay focused. With Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier headlining UFC 264, UFC president Dana White has already confirmed that his next opponent will be the winner of this fight. Oliveira definitely has a stake in the matchup as the current champion, but who would he like to see win the fight? Oliveira didn’t give a prediction but clearly alluded to who he favors.

“Like Connor said, if he wins, I would like to fight him at the Raiders stadium [Allegiant Staduim] down here in Vegas. [It] would be amazing [to fight him] before the end of the year, in 2021.”

Charles Oliveira is not interested in talking about Nate Diaz fight

As the Schmo, a fashion icon in his own right, interviewed Oliveira in a shopping mall parking lot, he couldn’t help but ask the champ what he’d purchased. Oliveira shared, “I just bought t-shirts and jerseys, the gold [chain] is from my sponsors, Bad Combat from Brazil. Buttoday was just about clothes.”

The Schmo went on to try and suggest meeting up with Nate Diaz, but Oliveira wasn’t having any of it.

“I don’t think so. Maybe we will meet inside the octagon, but he has to win [first]. He [Diaz] has to do a lot of things before [we would fight], but maybe who knows? I don’t choose opponents.”

Oliveira may not choose his opponents, but he is certainly choosing to talk up big money fights.