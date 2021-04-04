 Skip to Content

Kickboxer Joel Cahuasqui, 25, Passes Away Following Head Kick Knockout

Cahuasqui unfortunately suffered a brain hemorrhage as a result of the kick that put him out.

A 25-year-old kickboxer Joel Cahauasqui tragically passed away this week.

Cahauasqui was taking part in the KickBoxing National Selective and Pacific Cup Championship in Ecuador last week only to be downed from a head kick from his opponent.

Cahauasqui collapsed to the ground and slowly touched the back of his head until he stopped moving and the referee called for help. He was later rushed to the hospital.

Unfortunately, journalist Alberto Astudillo B. would confirm earlier this week that Cahauasqui suffered a brain hemorrhage as a result of the kick and passed away.

You can watch the kick below:

“I regret to report that the athlete from the Imbabura records, Joel Cahuasqui, has just died, according to reports from those close to him. The athlete had a brain stem hemorrhage after a match held in the Pacific Cup and National Selective Kickboxing Championship.”

Dangers of Combat Sports

Cahauasqui’s death provides a stark reminder on how dangerous combat sports really is, especially when you consider the fact that he was wearing headgear as well and still suffered major damage.

Perhaps it will also deter celebrities looking to venture into the world of combat sports. But until it happens in a major promotion or event, it doesn’t look like that will be the case.

