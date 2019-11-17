Bones vs. Reyes, Rousey update, & more in the Sunday Morning Rumor Mill

Welcome to Sunday Service, just with brand new MMA Rumors.

2019 is closing up shop and the MMA world had a very uneven year. A lot of our predictions heading into the year did not come true. The MMA crystal ball is real and a cruel mistress.

As always these are rumors that have been talked about behind closed doors between MMA higher ups, so take them as MMA rumors.

Bones Jones versus Dominick Reyes looks to be a done deal. Rumor is Jon Jones tried to hold out for a bigger opponent, but it was nixed. Jones to heavyweight remains a slim possibility in 2020.

tried to hold out for a bigger opponent, but it was nixed. Jones to heavyweight remains a slim possibility in 2020. Look for Gilbert Melendez to Bellator rumors to begin to heat up. The former best lightweight in the world is not close to retirement yet. Melendez will look, and find, one more big payday in his career.

to begin to heat up. The former best lightweight in the world is not close to retirement yet. Melendez will look, and find, one more big payday in his career. Rumors are swirling that the UFC is booking Darren Till versus Robert Whittaker next. The middleweight fight would also serve as a number one contender’s bout.

next. The middleweight fight would also serve as a number one contender’s bout. Huge if true, but the Ronda Rousey back to WWE rumors are here again. Rumor is WWE would like to have Rousey return and be featured at WrestleMania 36.

If you have heard of any interesting Sunday Morning Rumor Mill MMA rumors that you would like to add, feel free to post them in the comments section below, on our Facebook page, tweet us or mail them to us in an unmarked envelope. Just remember they are rumors and not confirmed as fact, so please take them as such.