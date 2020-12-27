Adesanya vs Blachowicz, Roufusport UFC Retreat, & More on the Sunday Morning Rumor Mill

MMA fans will probably go crazy with no UFC events for three straight weeks in a row. No amazing finishes, surging prospects, or trademark post-fight callouts for an entire month. Fans of the sport will be excited for the return of Conor McGregor in January. For now, enjoy the limited amount of intelligence in the rumor mill during this octagon drought.

All signs point towards Jan Blachowicz vs. Israel Adesanya being set for UFC 259 in March. So far, the main event of the show is headlined by Amanda Nunes (c) vs. Megan Anderson.

While the location of the even is still TBA, we’re hearing that the decision is solely going to be based on the number of fans that will be allowed inside of areas. But, Fight Island seems to be the most likely location.

According to some anonymous sources, Roufusport plans on pulling most of their fighters out of the UFC due to a sour relationship with the brand.

Sergio and Anthony Pettis have both left the UFC for lucrative deals. Don’t be shocked if more fighters from the camp leave the UFC within the next couple of months either by way of getting cut, or not re-signing with the company.

