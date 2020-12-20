Dan Hooker’s Next Opponent, Jose Aldo’s Mysterious “Tattoo” & More on the Sunday Morning Rumor Mill

UFC Vegas 17 saw the re-emergence of Jose Aldo, the downfall of Greg Hardy, and a classic welterweight matchup between Stephen Thompson and Geoff Neal. All in all, fans were excited that the card started early. This way, they would be able to enjoy Canelo Alvarez later in the evening. As always, the rumor mill reflects the card of the night, delivering the best rumors fresh off of the press.

Sunday Morning Rumor Mill

As always these are rumors that have been talked about behind closed doors between MMA higher-ups, so take them as MMA rumors.

Authority always wins and so does the Sunday Morning Rumor Mill. Celebrate one of these on the seventh day of this great week.

Dan Hooker is ready to step back inside of the UFC octagon. Many of the UFC’s lightweights are currently on the shelf, or scratching and clawing towards a title shot.

We’re being told that Hooker has signed his next contract bout and the opponents are narrowed down to one of two choices. Don’t be shocked if fans see the debut of Michael Chandler or a firework affair against RDA.

At UFC Vegas 17, Jose Aldo appeared to have a new tattoo. However, it’s been confirmed that that tattoo was temporary, hence it disappearing immediately after the fight.

But, what was the symbol and what does it mean? The symbol, “Marinha do Brasil” is the official coat of arms for the Brazillian Navy.

Leading up to the preparation for his fight against Marlon Vera, Aldo trained with coach Nemo Ponce Carvalho Judice and the Brazillian Navy boxing team. The tattoo was the pay of respect to the gym and their service.

Send Us Anonymous Tips

If you have heard of any interesting Sunday Morning Rumor Mill MMA rumors that you would like to add, feel free to post them in the comments section below, on our Facebook page, tweet us or mail them to us in an unmarked envelope. Just remember they are rumors and not confirmed as fact, so please take them as such.

Twitter, For more MMA News, Rumors, and Updates follow the Red Monster on Facebook YouTube , and Instagram