UFC 256 was one of the best fight cards in recent memory. Ironically, it was headlined by two flyweights, which is a division that the UFC contemplated completely doing away with. Regardless, the night proved much success for Tecia Torres, Kevin Holland, and Gavin Tucker. Now that the dust has settled, everyone has begun the internal matchmaking process for the UFC’s top contenders. The rumor mill is ready to deliver to its fans in the same fashion as UFC 256.

Logan Paul is currently in talks to sign with Bellator. President Scott Coker announced that he would like to see Paul make the transition to MMA in order to fight Dillon Danis.

The fine details of the deal are top secret. However, we’ve been informed that the deal would be a minimum of two fights. One of those fights would be a mega boxing match, while the other would be a fight on a Bellator card.

Tony Ferguson was battered by Charles Oliveira. With two losses in a row, it puts Tony in a bad spot across the lightweight division.

Although the UFC never plays matchmaker, an anonymous source told us that the UFC would like to pair Tony against a fighter on the rise. Although Ferguson still feels like he’s a top contender, don’t be shocked if his next fight is against Dan Hooker or Islam Makhachev.

