UFC Vegas 16 was tiresome. Between all of the sad commercials and promos, fans anxiously waited for the card to get going. Finally, after what seemed like hundreds of promos, the card delivered with the emergence of

Jordan Leavitt. As well as excellent performances from Jamahal Hill and Marvin Vettori. Plus, fans got to witness the electrifying anticipated matchup between Errol Spence Jr and Danny Garcia. The rumor mill, which is equally electrifying, plans on delivering as impressively as the KO slam from the hands of the Monkey King.

Sunday Morning Rumor Mill

As always these are rumors that have been talked about behind closed doors between MMA higher-ups, so take them as MMA rumors.

Authority always wins and so does the Sunday Morning Rumor Mill. Celebrate one of these on the seventh day of this great week.

Mike Tyson’s boxing card was an extremely successful event. All signs point to Mike Tyson eventually taking on Evander Holyfield in a rematch for the ages. Furthermore, Tyson liked the addition of Jake Paul so much, that he is allegedly planning to bring him along.

For Paul, he has the pick of the litter when it comes to matchups. Although he wants to face Conor McGregor, we’re being told the direction is otherwise.

Paul’s alleged next opponent is Joe Weller. Weller is s fellow Youtuber from the UK.

Both Paul and Weller fought previously on their respective Youtube channels. However, this time will be in front of a crowd with a lucrative deal attached.

