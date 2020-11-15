Paul Felder delivered a show for the ages, even in a loss to Rafael Dos Anjos. Making weight, being professional, and putting on a worthy performance. Add being on short notice and that’s how Felder earned the respect of every MMA fan. UFC Vegas 14 also saw the emergence of a new star in Khaos Williams. Overall, the card was not to be slept on, just like the MMA rumor mill that always delivers.

Sunday Morning Rumor Mill

As always these are rumors that have been talked about behind closed doors between MMA higher-ups, so take them as MMA rumors.

Authority always wins and so does the Sunday Morning Rumor Mill. Celebrate one of these on the seventh day of this great week.

Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone will make his return to the UFC octagon after getting completely starched by Conor McGregor in just 12 seconds. Many expected Cerrone to retire after the match. However, we’re told that Cerrone will return at lightweight. Here’s a list of his potential opponents.

Cerrone could return in a double return match against Kevin Lee. Whispers to us also indicate that Donald could potentially take on the likes of Nate Diaz or a returning Gregor Gillespie.

Also, Now that Amanda Nunes vs Megan Anderson is off, it opens up the window for Valentina Shevchenko. We’re also being told that if Shevchenko can make quick work of Jennifer Maia at UFC 255, she’ll get the next crack at Nunes. Which, would be putting Anderson on the sideline.

Send Us Anonymous Tips

If you have heard of any interesting Sunday Morning Rumor Mill MMA rumors that you would like to add, feel free to post them in the comments section below, on our Facebook page, tweet us or mail them to us in an unmarked envelope. Just remember they are rumors and not confirmed as fact, so please take them as such.

Twitter, For more MMA News, Rumors, and Updates follow the Red Monster on Facebook YouTube , and Instagram