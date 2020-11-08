UFC Vegas 13 wasn’t the most exciting card. However, it still fulfilled the fan’s need of watching mixed martial arts on a Saturday night. Every fight card can’t be fireworks and every individual battle won’t go viral. But, the main event delivered, just like the rumor mill always does.

Sunday Morning Rumor Mill

Khabib Nurmagomedov officially retired from the sport of mixed martial arts after defeating Justin Gaethje at UFC 254. After vowing to not fight again, UFC President Dana White said that it was possible that Khabib would return.

Well, we’re hearing that the plan is for Nurmagomedov to take a full one to two years off from the sport. If he were going to return, it would be in Abu Dhabi once again, or in Russia for a card that would highlight all of the fighters on the UFC roster who were trained by his father.

Jimi Manuwa is also soon reporting back to the UFC. While many thought his return would be at heavyweight, we’re hearing that it’ll be at 205lbs.

A potential opponent for Manuwa being thrown around in whispers in the return of Anthony “Rumble” Johnson. That way, if Jimi wants to fight at heavyweight, there’s still potential to face the same opponent.

