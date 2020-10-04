UFC Fight Island 4

UFC Fight Island 4 continued the trend of incredible fight cards on Fight Island. The night saw the return of Carlos Condit, who restored back to the win column for the first time since 2015. Germaine De Randamie won in impressive fashion with her first submission victory in her professional career. Just like GDR’s guillotine choke, Middle Easy has the rumor mill on lock. Here’s a look at some of the rumors circulating the sport this week.

We’re being told that Wanderlei Silva will be making his way to ONE FC . Primarily, the company would like to give “Wand” the opportunity to face Vitor Belfort for the second time in their careers. The first time the pair fought was in 1998, where Belfort was able to TKO Wand .

Earlier in the month, UFC President Dana White announced that Khamzat Chimeav would finally face a ranked opponent . While many speculated that it would be “ Wonderboy” Thompson , Dana stated that Thompson was only interested in facing Leon Edwards.

