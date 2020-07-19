Stars of Brazil shine on UFC’s Fight Island

UFC Fight Island 2 looked shabby on paper. Plenty of great fighters were featured on the card. They simply just weren’t those with household names. However, like most cards that don’t offer a lot of star power, they deliver with action. In most cases, stars are formed from cards like UFC Fight Island 2. In this case, a pair of 125lb Brazilians may have launched their way to stardom. Both Deiveson Figueiredo and Ariane Lipski delivered with highlight-reel finishes. But for now, let’s dig into the rumor mill, that’s why we’re here, right?

Sunday Morning Rumor Mill

As always these are rumors that have been talked about behind closed doors between MMA higher-ups, so take them as MMA rumors.

Authority always wins and so does the Sunday Morning Rumor Mill. Celebrate one of these on the seventh day of this great week.

All signs are pointing towards Paige Van Zant heading to Bellator , becoming their newest free agent signing. As noted, PVZ’s relationship with the brand runs deep. It goes through with her and her husband, her camp, and even her management.

, becoming their newest free agent signing. As noted, PVZ’s relationship with the brand runs deep. It goes through with her and her husband, her camp, and even her management. We’re hearing that Scott Coker is willing to pay Paige within the same realm as the bag they dropped on Cris Cyborg . And, she’ll have special incentives in her deal that will allow for her Instagram sponsors to be present in a way that the UFC never allowed.

. And, she’ll have in her deal that will allow for her to be present in a way that the UFC never allowed. As far as matchmaking goes for Jorge Masvidal, there are a plethora of options. Of course, there is a rematch against Kamaru Usman but once again, we’re being told that if it were to happen, it would be at least two fights down the line.

down the line. Higher-ups are projecting Masvidal’s next fight to be against either Colby Covington or Leon Edwards. And, whichever fight Masvidal gets, Tyron Woodley would get the other. Making Gilbert Burns the #1 contender for the strap against Kamaru when he is ready to fight once again.

Send Us Anonymous Tips

If you have heard of any interesting Sunday Morning Rumor Mill MMA rumors that you would like to add, feel free to post them in the comments section below, on our Facebook page, tweet us or mail them to us in an unmarked envelope. Just remember they are rumors and not confirmed as fact, so please take them as such.

For more MMA News, Rumors and Updates follow the Red Monster on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and Instagram