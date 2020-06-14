UFC Apex 2 Shockingly Delivers

Whenever the UFC doesn’t stack a card with big names, fans take to social media to predict that the card will be lackluster. And, the cards usually deliver with a 100% success rate that changes everyone’s mind. With UFC Vegas 2, it was no different. There were tons of knockout finishes and a potential star emerged in Mariya Agapova. But, now that the dust has settled, let’s dig into the rumor mill.

As many fight fans have noticed, the octagon inside of the UFC Apex center is significantly smaller than the standard cage. In fact, it is 44% smaller and 20% shorter in width. Fans have also noticed that with no coincidence, a lot more finishes have been happening inside of the octagon.

Well, UFC brass has noticed the increase in finish rates. Now, it’s rumored that going forward, the UFC will use the “small event octagon” permanently.

Also, it’s worth noting that the UFC is currently under huge scrutiny by major media outlets for what they pay their fighters. Another topic surrounding the sport is the revealing of its dirty past while offering “hush money” to certain fighters.

It’s been reported by Robbie Lawler’s old coach that the UFC offered hush money to fighters in order to cover up severe injuries. Most of those injuries covered up involved the fighter’s brains.

Furthermore, when the UFC was purchased by WME-ING, the payments stopped. Which, is part of the reason why the rumors are now coming out.

