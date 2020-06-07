Sean O’Malley Solidified Contendership at UFC 250

UFC 250 was the second fight card to go down at the UFC Apex Center in Las Vegas, Nevada. On top of that, the card will be remembered as having some of the most impressive finishes in the history of the company. Sean O’Malley emerged once again with a one-punch walk-off KO. And, Aljamain Sterling was able to completely dominate and quickly finish a top contender in Cory Sandhagen. Now that the amazing night is behind us, let’s dig into the rumor mill for the top rumors in MMA.

As always these are rumors that have been talked about behind closed doors between MMA higher-ups, so take them as MMA rumors.

The UFC Welterweight is at a jog jam up top. Furthermore, it’s current status is quite reminiscent of its golden days. There are at least 5 solid contenders that would all make sense if they were to challenge Kamaru Usman for his 170lb strap.

We’re being told from a source that Usman currently has two title fight deals on the table. But, the fight that is going to happen is Usman vs Leon Edwards.

In other news, UFC Light Heavyweight champion Jon Jones has a very public feud going on with the UFC right now.

The dispute stems from a lack of a financial agreement when it comes to Jones moving up to heavyweight to fight Francis Ngannou. Jones claimed that Dana White lied about the amount of money that Jones asked for the fight and to be let go of his UFC Contract.

Well, the Polish powerhouse MMA organization “KSW” has apparently offered Jon Jones a contract. KSW believes that Jones is a megastar and would help them tremendously to increase their business to a North American audience.

At this time, the details of the deal are unknown.

