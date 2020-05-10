UFC Strongholds Fighters, UFC 4 Video Game & More On The Sunday Morning Rumor Mill

UFC 249 Happened and MMA is Back

Many mixed martial arts fans were skeptical if UFC 249 would actually happen. Fans decided to wait until the doors of the cage closed before they ordered their food, cracked their beers, and got excited. But, the empty arena event delivered as well as Dana White with a promise to be one of the first sports to return. Know what else returns? That’s right, the rumor mill. And, it’s full of new information from anonymous higher-ups.

The UFC’s deal with the fighters includes an anti-disparagement clause in their contracts. For those who don’t know what that means, it means that the UFC has the right to:

“Revoke all or any part of any prize monies or awards won by the Participant in connection with the Activities, including, but not limited to, purses, win bonuses, other fight-related bonuses, and event-based merchandise royalties.”

So, if none of the fighters speak about out negatively about the global virus after UFC 249, don’t be surprised.

In other news, the UFC’s newest video game titled “UFC 4” is on the way. And, it’s slated to be released when both the Xbox Series X and Playstation 5 release at launch. We also have information on the cover athlete, but we’ll save that until next week.

