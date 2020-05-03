Aljamain Sterling’s Next Opponent, Masvidal vs McGregor, & More On The Sunday Morning Rumor Mill

MMA is Back in Our Lives… Almost

May 9th is quickly approaching and the UFC is fully prepared to return. If all goes to plan, fans should be in for a night of fun and exciting fights. Hopefully, mother nature doesn’t throw in a curveball that postpones the event. But, even during times of isolation, the rumor mill and it’s overflowing momentum keeps on flowing.

Sunday Morning Rumor Mill

As always these are rumors that have been talked about behind closed doors between MMA higher-ups, so take them as MMA rumors.

Aljamain Sterling recently hinted that he would be returning to action this summer. But, he didn’t reveal who his opponent would be. However, some higher-ups have hinted that Sterling will be facing former UFC Lightweight champion, Frankie Edgar.

. But, UFC President Dana White has made it clear that Usman is not the only option for Masvidal when it comes to matchmaking that there could be a potential bigger fighter for him.

for Masvidal when it comes to matchmaking that there could be a potential bigger fighter for him. Well, we’ve heard through the grapevine that the opponent in mind is none other than the Notorious Conor McGregor.

The match would take place in the 170lbs division. And, if McGregor were to win the matchup, it would set him up for a title fight with Usman.

That is, as long as the rumors of McGregor fighting Nate Diaz on Fight Island fizzle out.

