Cyborg vs Braekhus, Juicing During Isolation & More On The Sunday Morning Rumor Mill

Yes, we will admit… not much is happening in the world of MMA. UFC 249 was dangled in front of everybody’s face. And there was real encouragement that the event would go through as planned. However, Disney decided to use the powers of Mickey Mouse’s sorcery to put an end to those hopes. Now that UFC 249 is postponed, MMA fans are left with nothing but the possibility of watching re-runs. However, just because UFC live events have stopped, the MMA rumor mill still runs strong.

Mixed martial arts legend and pioneer Cris Cyborg wants to try her hand at boxing. Of course, she still wants to continue her career in MMA. But, she’s ready to box and has an opponent in mind.

According to sources, Cyborg is willing to face Cecilia Brækhus, who is considered the 4th best pound for pound female boxer in the world with a 36-0 record.

Also, some fighters have expressed their fears of others potentially taking steroids during this downtime.

USADA has not been going inside of people’s homes and testing them. Also, fighter’s have expressed concerns with USADA coming into their home, when everyone is supposed to maintain distance from each other.

Fighters like Chris Weidman have expressed their theories of fighters being able to cheat during their pieces of training at this time and cover it up by the time its time to fight again.

