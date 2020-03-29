Jon Jones Suspension, Potential Re-Worked UFC 249 Card, & More On The Sunday Morning Rumor Mill

Quarantine & Chill is Getting Old, Fast

By now, most cities across the globe are on lockdown. At best, all of the biggest cities’ political leaders are urging all of their city-goers to stay indoors. The global virus doesn’t seem to be slowing down anytime soon and major sporting events have been getting postponed left and right. This time on the Sunday Morning Rumor Mill, we listen to our insiders who share the reworkings of UFC 249.

As always these are rumors that have been talked about behind closed doors between MMA higher-ups, so take them as MMA rumors.

Jon Jones had another recent run-in with the law. It’s unfortunate, but at this particular moment in his career, these incidents seem to happen like clockwork.

Punishment for his crimes has yet to be released. However, an insider suggested to us that Jon will more than likely be stripped and suspended for a full year.

If that process happens quickly, expect to see an interim light heavyweight title be in the works involving Dominick Reyes.

Due to the global virus, UFC 249 is expected to get a complete makeover. From what we’ve heard, the only fights that are untouchable for a re-work are the main and co-main events.

Here are some of the other fights rumored to now take place at UFC 249 once their venue is secured:

Francis Ngannou vs. Jairzinho Rozenstruik Carla Esparza vs. Michelle Waterson Edson Barboza vs. Josh Emmett

