McGregor’s Next Opponent, Volkanovski vs Holloway 2 & More On Sunday Morning Rumor Mill

UFC Norfolk’s main card did not see a single third round. All 5 of the fights ended before the 2-minute mark of the second round. Which was quite amazing because the card seriously lacked star power on paper. Amanda Nunes will soon have a new dance partner in the 145lb women’s division and the UFC flyweight title will remain vacant. Despite the high paced action, there is still a lot of talk around the rumor mill. So, let us not waste any more time.

Conor McGregor is now rumored to be an alternate in the upcoming bout between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Tony Ferguson. As we all know, the fight has been attempted many times but has yet to come to fruition.

in the upcoming bout between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Tony Ferguson. As we all know, the fight has been but has yet to come to fruition. However, we are told that the UFC is extremely close to finalizing a fight between McGregor vs Justin Gaethje , just in time for International Fight Week.

a fight between , just in time for International Fight Week. Furthermore, info has been given to us that Max Holloway vs Alexander Volkanovski is basically a done deal .

. Although Max didn’t beg for a rematch, all signs point to him getting his rematch at UFC 251 in Perth, Australia. The UFC hasn’t officially announced the bout, but expect the news to come soon.

