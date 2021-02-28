Usman vs Masvidal, TUF Negotiations & More on the Sunday Morning Rumor Mill

UFC Vegas 20 played out exactly how it appeared on paper; in other words, slightly unappealing. In fact, some would even call it boring. If we’re being honest, there were some fans of the sport who even claimed that they fell asleep during the event. Luckily, Canelo Alvarez was able to save the day in the boxing world. As his title fight went head to head against Rozenstruik vs Gane, Alvarez was able to stop Avni Yildirim in the third round of their super middleweight bout. Just like Canelo, the rumor mill is here to save the day, away from the bores of a Sunday afternoon.

Sunday Morning Rumor Mill

As always these are rumors that have been talked about behind closed doors between MMA higher-ups, so take them as MMA rumors.

Authority always wins and so does the Sunday Morning Rumor Mill. Celebrate one of these on the seventh day of this great week.

According to multiple sources, a deal is virtually finalized to have Kamaru Usman defend his welterweight championship against Jorge Masvidal. Expect the matchup to happen during the summer, specifically August or even late September.

Usman called out Masvidal after his big title win over Gilbert Burns. While many were confused by the call-out, Usman made it clear that he would like to shut up the mouth of Masvidal.

Now that the match is virtually made, negotiations to coach the Ultimate Fighter are becoming more enticing to both parties. Both men have publically stated that they would love to do the show.

Now that the UFC is planning on putting them against each other, it’ll be interesting to see if the organization will be able to pay each man what they desire, in order to make the show happen.

Send Us Anonymous Tips

If you have heard of any interesting Sunday Morning Rumor Mill MMA rumors that you would like to add, feel free to post them in the comments section below, on our Facebook page, tweet us or mail them to us in an unmarked envelope. Just remember they are rumors and not confirmed as fact, so please take them as such.

Twitter, For more MMA News, Rumors, and Updates follow the Red Monster on Facebook YouTube , and Instagram