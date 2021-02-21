Usman Double Champ Quest, Sijara Eubanks Escapades, & More on the Sunday Morning Rumor Mill

UFC Vegas 19 was full of twists and turns. Ups and downs, and every other direction imaginable. The event had fans experience boring glorified sparring matches. As well as Derrick Lewis ending the title plans of Curtis Blaydes in the commanding form of a vicious uppercut. Although the night was unpredictable, fans can always bet on the rumor mill to deliver the freshest rumors in the world of MMA.

Sunday Morning Rumor Mill

As always these are rumors that have been talked about behind closed doors between MMA higher-ups, so take them as MMA rumors.

Authority always wins and so does the Sunday Morning Rumor Mill. Celebrate one of these on the seventh day of this great week.

MMA fans around the globe understand the importance of dominating the Welterweight division for Kamaru Usman. However, inside sources have told us that Kamaru plans on fighting for double champion status in the near future.

The tip makes sense, due to Usman’s pure dominance at 170lbs. Nearly taking out every competitor, it’ll be interesting to see when he makes his leap to Middleweight. Or, Light Heavyweight, as we’re being told.

The story of Sijara Eubanks unfolded on the internet yesterday before UFC Vegas 19. In a video released on her social media accounts, it appeared that Sijara was physically abusive towards her girlfriend Lily Ruiz while a child was present in the room.

However, as more people close to the situation begin to speak out about the issues, it appears that Sarj isn’t the only abuser. Family members close to the relationship have stated that the disturbing video was Eubanks retaliating to abuse suffered from Ruiz. While others have said that Eubanks has physically assaulted members of Ruiz’s family.

In other words, let’s pause on crucifying Sarj until more evidence is presented.

Send Us Anonymous Tips

If you have heard of any interesting Sunday Morning Rumor Mill MMA rumors that you would like to add, feel free to post them in the comments section below, on our Facebook page, tweet us or mail them to us in an unmarked envelope. Just remember they are rumors and not confirmed as fact, so please take them as such.

Twitter, For more MMA News, Rumors, and Updates follow the Red Monster on Facebook YouTube , and Instagram