Nate Diaz Stalled Matchmaking, Usman vs Masvidal 2, & More on the Sunday Morning Rumor Mill

UFC 258 saw the emergence and dominance of Kamaru Usman. After knocking out Gilbert Burns, Usman solidified himself as one of the greatest welterweights of all time. Overall, the night had a steady pace of action. However, there were disappointing moments as well that left the fans craving for more action. Fortunately for those who crave the rumor mill, it’s back once again. This time, there is just as much action as UFC 258’s main event.

Sunday Morning Rumor Mill

Nate Diaz is hellbent on trying to get a new opponent for his UFC return. However, we’re being told by sources that there aren’t really many matchups available for Diaz at the moment.

Usually, Nate is about to make a lucrative matchup with just about anybody. But, many of the UFC’s lightweights are focused on climbing towards a title. And, many of the UFC’s welterweights aren’t interested in catchweight matchups against Nate. Especially because he only wants to face top contenders.

A name that was thrown out there was Jorge Masvidal. However, now it seems like Masvidal and his manager are calling for a rematch against Kamaru Usman after Usman called him out last night.

While Usman may have made the callout, more than likely he will face a higher-ranked opponent the next time he steps foot inside of the octagon. According to our sources, Usman vs Masvidal 2 simply won’t happen next.

