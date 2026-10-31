Zachary Reese Beats Mickey Gall Despite Point Deduction At UFC Vegas 123

Zachary Reese defeated Mickey Gall by unanimous decision at UFC Vegas 123 on October 31 at Meta APEX in Las Vegas. All three judges scored their middleweight fight 29-27. The result ended a two-fight losing streak for the Texan and extended Gall’s unsuccessful run after nearly two years away from competition.

Who walks away with the dub?! Zach Reese vs Mickey Gall [ #UFCVegas123 | LIVE NOW on @ParamountPlus ] pic.twitter.com/Gd3Kv8mfK4 — UFC (@ufc) October 31, 2026

Round 1: An eye poke costs Reese a point

Brian Knapp described Reese’s opening body kicks and knees, mixing in a left hook while Gall looked for his jab. Gall connected with a one-two before an eye poke interrupted the exchanges. Herb Dean paused the action and deducted a point from Reese; the fight resumed within a minute. Gall then found openings for uppercuts and another left hook. Reese answered with combinations, a knee from the collar tie and a body kick after changing stances. His wheel kick missed near the horn.

The UFC’s written account described Reese using his kicks to maintain distance, forcing Gall to cross that space before he could box. Gall’s jab improved after the restart, helping him answer Reese’s movement. Neither fighter established a prolonged position on the ground in that opening frame.

Zachary Reese gets a point taken away for an eye poke [ #UFCVegas123 | LIVE on @paramountplus ] pic.twitter.com/aETYHHhzjC — UFC on Paramount+ (@UFConParamount) October 31, 2026

Round 2: Body attacks and close-range exchanges

Gall’s early takedown attempt met another knee to the midsection. Reese pressed him into the fence and continued working downstairs, but Gall responded with an overhand right and successive jabs. The pair traded left hooks. Gall landed to the body and later countered a kick with a right hand over the top. In the closing exchanges, he missed a spinning backfist and Reese caught him with a left hook before following with a combination.

Reese also connected with an elbow after driving Gall toward the cage with a knee. Gall rolled away to get back into open space. A flying knee and front kick were among Reese’s varied attacks, while a later strike caught Gall below the belt. Unlike the first-round incident, that contact brought no additional sanction.

Round 3: Gall keeps answering as Reese presses

In the final round, Gall landed hooks, an elbow and right hands. Reese maintained pressure with body kicks, combinations and a collar-tie knee. Both continued exchanging through the closing stages, with Reese adding a straight left after another body kick.

💢 Cerrando fuerte la pelea. Quién creen que ganó? 💢#UFCVegas123 | Estamos en vivo por @PPlusDeportes pic.twitter.com/D31rCy59Uh — UFC Español (@UFCEspanol) October 31, 2026

Gall’s straight right remained a threat, but the promotion’s recap identified Reese’s harder shots and greater volume as the difference over the closing exchanges. Neither man produced a stoppage, leaving the judges to settle a fight spent largely trading on the feet.

La victoria por decisión unánime es para Zachary Reese 💢#UFCVegas123 | Estamos en vivo por @PPlusDeportes pic.twitter.com/XGW8aZMSzw — UFC Español (@UFCEspanol) October 31, 2026

How the deduction affected the totals

The deduction explains the unusual winning totals: subtracting one point from a three-round 30-27 card produces 29-27. The UFC’s finalized scoring record and its written recap agree on that outcome. No individual judges’ names or numerical round subtotals were supplied in the written record reviewed for this report.

Recent form behind the matchup

Michel Pereira had beaten Reese by split decision in February, before Ryan Gandra finished him with strikes in the opening round of their July meeting. His last victory before Saturday came against Jackson McVey in November 2025, when he secured a rear-naked choke in the second round. That stretch had followed an accidental-foul no contest against Sedriques Dumas in September. His most recent decision victories had come against Jose Daniel Medina in August 2024 and Duško Todorović in May 2025. Between those appearances, Azamat Bekoev stopped him in the first round. The varied outcomes explain why Saturday was a rebuilding assignment rather than the continuation of a winning streak.

Gall was making his first appearance since a first-round knockout loss to Ramiz Brahimaj in November 2024. He had also lost decisions to Alex Morono and Bassil Hafez, with a first-round stoppage defeat to Mike Malott between those two bouts. His most recent win remained the July 2021 submission of Jordan Williams. Saturday also marked his move to middleweight, rather than another appearance in the welterweight division where much of his UFC career had unfolded. His established finishing route had been the rear-naked choke: all six of his professional submission victories listed by UFC came by that technique.