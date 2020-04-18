(Video) Zabit Magomedsharipov Spars With Goat During Lockdown

Magomedsharipov Finds New Sparring Partner

Every UFC fighter has their own way of dealing with the lockdown and Zabit Magomedsharipov certainly has a unique method.

In a recent social media post, the featherweight contender posted footage of him appearing to spar with a goat.

You can watch it below:

“In the absence of fighting, I am glad to any opponent 😁 this tour almost ruined my record”

Given all the social distancing parameters put in place around the world due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, a goat is probably the best option for Magomedsharipov to remain in fighting shape.

When things return to normal, however, he will be targeting a highly-ranked opponent. Magomedsharipov’s last outing was a unanimous decision win over Calvin Kattar at UFC Moscow back in November. That victory made it six wins in a row for the Dagestan native since debuting for the promotion in 2017.

He has repeatedly called for a title shot in recent times. But with new featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski expected to defend his title in a rematch against Max Holloway, it looks like Magomedsharipov will have to wait for the time being.

In the meantime, there’s always a dream matchup involving him and Yair Rodriguez.

