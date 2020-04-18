(Video) Zabit Magomedsharipov Spars With Goat During Lockdown

Magomedsharipov Finds New Sparring Partner
Every UFC fighter has their own way of dealing with the lockdown and Zabit Magomedsharipov certainly has a unique method.
In a recent social media post, the featherweight contender posted footage of him appearing to spar with a goat.
You can watch it below:
🐐 Meanwhile… Zabit is sparring with a goat!@zabeast_mma 😅 pic.twitter.com/A7WGQme35d
“In the absence of fighting, I am glad to any opponent 😁 this tour almost ruined my record”
Given all the social distancing parameters put in place around the world due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, a goat is probably the best option for Magomedsharipov to remain in fighting shape.
When things return to normal, however, he will be targeting a highly-ranked opponent. Magomedsharipov’s last outing was a unanimous decision win over Calvin Kattar at UFC Moscow back in November. That victory made it six wins in a row for the Dagestan native since debuting for the promotion in 2017.
He has repeatedly called for a title shot in recent times. But with new featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski expected to defend his title in a rematch against Max Holloway, it looks like Magomedsharipov will have to wait for the time being.
In the meantime, there’s always a dream matchup involving him and Yair Rodriguez.
